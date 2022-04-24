Amanda Lemos, Lando Vannata and other fighters react after suffering losses at UFC Vegas 52

Amanda Lemos
UFC Vegas 52 is in the books and while the winners are enjoying the fruits of their labor, the athletes who weren’t successful have some reflecting to do.

The event took place this past Saturday night (April 23). It was held inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a strawweight tilt between former champion Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos. Andrade won the fight via first-round standing arm triangle.

Alex Behunin did some digging and posted reactions from the fighters who were defeated at UFC Vegas 52. First up is Lemos:

“For everything give thanks. Thank God for everything for the victory and for the defeat I keep believing that you are in charge and today. Your will was done and I accept everything you have for me! I’m already back. No excuses, I trained a lot, I was feeling very good, but a fight is a fight, right and tonight was from Jessica.”

Ike Villanueva also suffered a loss on the UFC Vegas 52 card. He was knocked out by Tyson Pedro with just five seconds left in the opening frame. Here is his reaction:

“What a ride. Knee gave out. Hoping it’s my MCL, n not ACL. Thanks to all who stay down with me since day 1.”

Next up is Cameron Else, who suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Qileng Aori.

“Guys I’m ok. I appreciate everyone’s support. I got caught clean with a body shot which I tried my best to recover in the time I had. It’s nothing more than that. My opponent was the better man tonight. Congratulations to him. I will be back on my horse Monday and we will go again. I will never give up on myself.”

Finally, Lando Vannata spoke out after being submitted by Charles Jourdain via guillotine choke.

“Well f*ck. Caught me with my pants down. I’ve never felt better stepping into the cage before, everything was absolutely dialed, my mindset was perfect, my body felt great, my technique felt on point. I felt at my absolute best and I made a mistake that Jourdain capitalized on and was able to finish the fight. I’m healthy and I’ll be back soon and better. Congrats Charles Jourdain.”

