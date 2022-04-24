Mike Jackson reacts after winning via disqualification at UFC Vegas 52: “My balls finally stopped hurting after 4 hours”

Mike Jackson earned a victory at UFC Vegas 52 but how he got there was less-than-ideal.

Jackson shared the Octagon with Dean Barry inside the UFC Apex on April 23. The story of this fight boils down to Barry’s failure to control his weapons. Barry dug his fingers into the eye of Jackson and it appeared to be blatant. This led to a disqualification win for Mike Jackson.

Holy fuck that is a blatant eye gouge pic.twitter.com/5AP3c5OyCg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 23, 2022

Before the eye poke, Barry connected with a spinning kick right to Jackson’s family jewels. After the fight, “The Truth” took to his Twitter account to react to the foul-marred bout.

My balls finally stopped hurting after 4 hours. Helluva spinning kick to the dick, Dean. #ShitsAndGiggles #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/q3sloYuS06 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) April 24, 2022

Barry ended up issuing a statement on his Instagram account insisting that the eye poke wasn’t intentional.

“Had a lot of fun out there and dominated the fight,I felt a bit all over the place at first with the nerves but I got to experience something most only dream of and I’m only doing mma 4 years! Sorry Mike for the accidental eye poke it wasn’t one bit intentional at all brother and wish you well. I’m feeling good just a little upset and frustrated at most it should of been a no contest but this happens. Again my apologies for the eye poke never meant it to happen I was seconds away from finishing the fight. On to the next one time for my right weight division. I got the UFC jitters out of the way now and I’m excited to get out again.”

This is Jackson’s first official pro MMA win. If that fact confuses you, then you missed the news that Jackson’s 2018 fight with CM Punk was overturned and declared a No Contest due to a positive marijuana test.