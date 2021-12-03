Photos | Conor McGregor has put on some serious mass while sidelined with injury

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been able to put on some serious muscle despite being on the sidelines due to injury.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) last competed back in July where he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. That setback marked the Irishman’s second loss in a row and third in his past four fights overall.

Now back to full mobility, Conor McGregor recently shared some photos on social media seemingly flaunting his physique.

While ‘Notorious’ was recently seen salivating over the UFC Vegas 42 main event between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez, it appears the Irishman is a long way off from making the featherweight limit of 145 pounds.

With that said, Conor McGregor has also recently expressed interest in possible comeback fights against Nate Diaz or Kamaru Usman. Both the ‘Stockton Slugger’ and ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ compete at welterweight, which would appear to be a more suitable division for ‘Mystic Mac’ given his current size.

“Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.” – McGregor previously posted on Twitter.

Whomever Conor McGregor does fight in his return will no doubt result in big bucks for Dana White and company. The UFC boss recently shared the following update regarding the Irishman’s highly anticipated return.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again. It’s going to be a while before he can put some torque on that leg. April. For him to start training again in April is probably about right,” White said on “The Jim Rome Podcast”.

