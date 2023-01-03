Alex Volkanovski admits he eventually “felt bad” during his beatdown of The Korean Zombie at UFC 273

Alex Volkanovski has admitted that he felt bad for The Korean Zombie during his main event domination at UFC 273.

It’s safe to say that at this point in time, Alex Volkanovski is the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA. He’ll put that title on the line at UFC 284 but for the time being, that’s the popular opinion.

Back at UFC 273, he had the chance to further cement his featherweight legacy when defending the belt against Chan Sung Jung. In doing so, he was taking on a legend of the sport who could really push him to the limit.

In the end, though, it was a one-way beating with Volkanovski finishing Korean Zombie off in round four.

In a recent interview, Volkanovski spoke about that performance and the win.

“We are fighters, we are warriors. You’re not going to sit there and be like, just tap on the floor in between the rounds [or] you tell your coaches that you are done. You are not going to do that. There is no way ‘Korean Zombie’ is going to do that. But I could see it in his eyes, even though he was not trying to do that, I could see it in his eyes that he was done. I felt bad at that stage because I felt like the ref could’ve just been like, ‘That’s it.'”

Volkanovski’s surge continues

“Even when he was sitting there [in between rounds three and four]. Not that he didn’t want to be there, but he was like, ‘There is nothing I can do’. So I felt like he looked defeated [but] the ref didn’t give it to him.”

