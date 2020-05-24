Ali Abdelaziz offers Conor McGregor a title shot against Kamaru Usman with unique stipulations

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is offering Conor McGregor a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but with some unique stipulations.

Abdelaziz represents several UFC champions including Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, plus the recently-retired Henry Cejudo. He has a lot of influence on the matchmaking in the sport and who gets title shots, so as much as some fans don’t take Abdelaziz seriously, he does wield quite a bit of power in the sport.

On Saturday, McGregor took to Twitter to release his GOAT list, which got a lot of people talking. One of those people was Nate Diaz, who saw McGregor’s list and said he should be on it considering he beat him back at UFC 196. Jorge Masvidal saw the comments Diaz made and said that he and Diaz should run it back after their first fight at UFC 244 ended in controversial fashion due to a doctor stoppage TKO.

Abdelaziz saw the comments that Masvidal made and posted the following on his Twitter. Referring to Masvidal as the “#1 contender,” Abdelaziz said that he would give McGregor the title shot against Usman with special stipulations in this Tweet.

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps 😂 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020

Abdelaziz’s job is to get his clients the biggest fights possible and for them to make the most money, so as crazy as it might seem for McGregor to fight Usman, it truly would be the most lucrative money fight out there for the UFC welterweight champion. McGregor has said in the past that he is interested in chasing a third world title at 170lbs, as well, so as ridiculous as it might seem for McGregor to get a title shot against Usman next, don’t count Abdelaziz out of getting what he wants.

