Jorge Masvidal responds after Nate Diaz claims to be the P4P baddest motherf*cker in MMA

Conor McGregor revealed his current MMA GOAT rankings earlier today, which spawned heated reactions from Nate Diaz, Jon Jones, among others.

Both Jones and Diaz reacted negatively to McGregor’s assessment of the current MMA GOAT landscape. ‘Bones’ took the opportunity to remind the Irishman that he is no longer a UFC champion and thus had no right to be ranked above him in the standings.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor’s former opponent in Nate Diaz took to social media where he roasted ‘Notorious’ over his claims.

“Smoked the #1 p4p and double champ know the real GOAT when you see him. And don’t for get I did it better and quicker than anyone else on the ground and sent him down with punches quicker than Mayweather did so f*ck all y’all rankings and know a real goat when you see me.”

The Stockton native continued by addressing himself as the pound for pound baddest mother f*cker in mixed martial arts.

“P4P the baddest motherfucker here fuck all y’all”

While Conor McGregor has yet to respond to Nate’s recent trash talk, another former opponent of Diaz has already butted in.

Jorge Masvidal, who defeated Nate Diaz for the promotions BMF Title at November’s UFC 244 event, recently chimed in on the Twitter-based discussion.

“I beg to differ. 1 of 1”

Masvidal followed that up by offering Nate Diaz an opportunity to run it back.

“Lets run it back. The Resurrection. And Still.”

‘Gamebred’ had an amazing run in 2019 which saw him score sensational knockout victories over Darren Till and Ben Askren before defeating Nate Diaz for the BMF Title in his most recent effort.

A rematch between Diaz and Masvidal would obviously draw a lot of interest, but one has to wonder if the UFC would be willing to put on a second bout between the star fighters.

