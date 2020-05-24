Jon Jones thanks Khabib Nurmagomedov for backing him up in GOAT feud with Conor McGregor

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones thanked UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for backing him up in his GOAT feud with Conor McGregor.

On Saturday, McGregor posted a list of the greatest fighters in MMA history. He listed Anderson Silva at No. 1 followed by himself at No. 2, which surprised a lot of people because he listed himself ahead of greats such as Georges St-Pierre and Jones. Nurmagomedov was not in McGregor’s top-five list and he responded to his rival, saying he doesn’t belong on a list with these other greats.

Taking to his Twitter, Jones thanked Nurmagomedov for backing him up and saying that the fans will ultimately be the ones who decide on who the GOAT is.

Like I said I’ll let the fans do the debating for me, thanks Khabib pic.twitter.com/hhtnijk07J — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 24, 2020

Like I said I’ll let the fans do the debating for me, thanks Khabib — Jon Jones

Most fans on social media have already spoken out against McGregor’s list. The fact that he had himself at No. 2 is quite ludicrous when he never once defended either the UFC lightweight or featherweight titles. When you compare McGregor’s championship runs to those of fighters like GSP and Jones, it’s not even close.

And even if McGregor doesn’t like Nurmagomedov, not even mentioning his rival as one of the GOATs is also silly considering the Russian is undefeated and one of the greatest lightweights of all time. Fans were looking for McGregor to give an honest list, and while some of his rationale for his list was fair, having himself ranked so highly above legends like Jones and GSP makes his list void in the eyes of many fans.

Ultimately, McGregor did what he does best with his list, and that is getting people to talk about him. Even when McGregor doesn’t have a fight lined up he’s able to keep his name in the news because of the things he says just like this list of GOATs.

Where do you rank Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor in the GOAT list?