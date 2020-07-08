Alexander Volkanovski: Max Holloway is “being a bit of a sore loser”

Alexander Volkanovski feels that Max Holloway is “being a bit of a sore loser” ahead of their UFC 251 featherweight title fight.

Volkanovski defeated Holloway by decision in December, claiming the UFC featherweight title for himself.

In the lead-up to the pair’s Saturday night rematch, Holloway has made a few disparaging remarks about his rival’s performance in their first fight. Volkanovski isn’t sure why Holloway is acting this way, but feels the former champ is being a bit of a sore loser.

“Look, I don’t know if he’s playing the game and he’s just trying to get people to believe the sh*t he’s saying, I don’t know what it is,” Volkanovski said during Tuesday’s virtual UFC 251 media day (transcript via MMA Fighting). “I’m not letting it get to me. It seems like it’s getting to him. It seems like he’s salty and he’s being a bit of a sore loser, but I guess losing is tough and maybe that’s why he’s acting like that. He’s saying some crazy things.”

“There’s something different about the way he is,” Volkanovski continued. “I don’t know what it is. Again, I don’t hate the guy. I’ve got respect for the guy and you can see clearly after my fight I was saying he was a great champion and I want to be a great champion too. That’s how I know Max Holloway. To see him say these things and act the way he’s acting, it just doesn’t suit him. It’s not how he should be going about it. I don’t know why he’s taking it that way. I’m blown away by it, but at the same time it makes me want to put a bit more of a beating on him as well, so again, I can use this as fuel. He’s saying the wrong things and—whatever, it is odd.