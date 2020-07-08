Brendan Schaub on Geoff Neal working at Texas Steakhouse: ‘It’s such a bad look for the UFC’

Brendan Schaub has weighed in on UFC welterweight Geoff Neal having to return to his job at Texas Steakhouse.

Back in Dec. 2019, Neal turned in a statement-making win over Mike Perry. Neal dusted “Platinum” in the opening round, which is a feat not often accomplished against someone as tough as Perry. While many expected the UFC to attach the rocket to Neal and have him take off, that hasn’t been the case.

Neal recently revealed that he had to return to a job as a server due to the lack of fight offers from the UFC. Taking to his Below The Belt podcast, Brendan Schaub made it clear that he feels the UFC should be giving Neal a fight immediately.

“He’s so talented and he’s working at Texas Steakhouse,” Brendan Schaub said of Neal’s situation. ” … He’s the number 11 guy in the world y’all. It’s such a bad look, it’s such a bad look for the UFC.”

Here’s what Neal told James Lynch on having to return to work despite being a top-15-ranked UFC welterweight.

“I actually started working again right before COVID, because I could foresee that I was going to be sitting on the bench for a while, so I needed to start doing something. So I’m actually back working, I started working on Wednesday, I’m actually going home now to get ready for work,” Neal said.

“I’m actually back at Texas Steakhouse, I can’t do Moxies anymore. The two or three o’clock in the morning is what kills me. I’m a server right now (at Texas Steakhouse).”

Rather than take aim at the UFC for not giving him a fight, Neal has targeted Michael Chiesa. Neal claims that Chiesa has been doing all he can to avoid fighting him.

“I’ll tell you who I’ve been trying to fight. I’ve been trying to fight Michael Chiesa and Santiago Ponzinibbio. I don’t know all the details, whether or not they’ve been offered a contract or whatever, but they know I want to fight them. But they both never want to respond to what I have to say,” Neal said. “(Chiesa) is probably scared.”

With the UFC being in full swing in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, it’s surprising to some that Neal simply can’t get a fight. One would figure there’s no better time to be getting fight offers with the promotion signing a slew of regional fighters in an attempt to fill up cards. Time will tell when Neal finally returns to the Octagon.

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub? Is the UFC to blame for Geoff Neal’s inactivity?