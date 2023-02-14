Alexander Volkanovski hints at immediate rematch with Islam Makhachev, gives Yair Rodriguez the green light to defend his new title

Alexander Volkanovski has suggested that he wants an immediate rematch with Islam Makhachev, delaying his return to featherweight.

Last weekend, Alexander Volkanovski battled Islam Makhachev in a fantastic main event at UFC 284. The two competed for the UFC lightweight championship and in the end, Makhachev was the one who walked away with the belt.

However, many fans and pundits felt as if Volkanovski did enough to get his hand raised. Of course, that’s always going to be the case in a contest this close, but it’s a real testament to just how good ‘The Great’ really is.

Many assumed he’d head back down to featherweight after this fight. After all, Yair Rodriguez is now the interim champion at 145 pounds.

With that being said, Volkanovski hinted in an interview with Ariel Helwani yesterday that he may be staying at lightweight for the time being.

“When I’m doing this lightweight thing, that’s why we’re doing this interim belt,” Volkanovski said. “We don’t want to hold divisions up and he’s gonna be the guy looking after that while I’m gone. He can hold that until I’m there. Whatever decision we make is going to be ‘Okay, there’s no reason this needs to happen right now’, especially when that’s not how an interim works.

Volkanovski makes surprising revelation

“The whole point was to let them do what they gotta do while I do this lightweight thing.”

There are going to be many differing opinions on this. We’d all love to see what a rematch between these two would look like but at the same time, Rodriguez has earned his shot.

For now, in the words of Dana, we’ll have to see how it plays out.

