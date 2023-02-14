Conor McGregor shares his first comments on upcoming Michael Chandler fight: “I’m throwing up my high kicks faster than I’m throwing up my jab”

Conor McGregor has given his first on-camera reaction to his return fight coming against Michael Chandler later this year.

In the last few weeks, it’s been confirmed by the UFC that Conor McGregor will return this year. First, he’ll coach opposite Michael Chandler on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter. Following that, likely in the third quarter of 2023, he’ll battle ‘Iron Mike’ inside the Octagon.

The hype, as you can imagine, is real. We’ve already got Jon Jones coming back next month and now, we’ve got another major superstar gearing up to return to our screens.

It’s a great place for the UFC to be in and the same goes for mixed martial arts as a whole.

Alas, while he’s made a few comments on social media, Conor hadn’t spoken in an interview format about the Chandler match-up – until now.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨@TheNotoriousMMA speaks for the first time on his comeback fight with Michael Chandler | @DonaghCorby_ Full story HERE: https://t.co/vAHXkNZdNz pic.twitter.com/LhKNmqWmEt — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) February 13, 2023

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to it. I feel good, feel energetic, feel ready. I’m throwing up my high kicks faster than I’m throwing up my jab. So, I’m very excited to get back.”

Conor also revealed that he’d be heading for Las Vegas today in preparation for TUF filming.

McGregor gets ready for war

Even though Chandler has a few losses on his record, this isn’t going to be as easy as McGregor – or his fans – may think.

The former Bellator star is an absolute sharpshooter. He knows how to find openings and, in equal measure, loves to get into a good old fashioned brawl.

Buckle up, fight fans, because this is going to be one hell of a ride.

