Alexa Grasso could be the best boxer in women’s MMA, says Daniel Cormier

UFC flyweight contender Alexa Grasso received some high praise from UFC commentator Daniel Cormier after her latest win.

Grasso, 27, returned to action in the co-main event of UFC 258 last Saturday, picking up a clear-cut decision victory over highly regarded prospect Maycee Barber.

After the win, Grasso received high praise from Cormier, who is not only one of the UFC’s foremost commentators, but a former two-division UFC champion.

Cormier made his comments about Grasso on Monday’s episode of DC & Helwani, referring to her as one of the best boxers in women’s mixed martial arts.

“Alexa Grasso may be the best boxer, pure boxer, in all of female mixed martial arts.” Cormier said.

Grasso also received some significant post-fight praise from UFC President Dana White, who compared her to former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey—one of the biggest stars in MMA history.

“Grasso is a girl we were looking at a long time ago,” White said. “We thought she was going to be the Ronda Rousey of Mexico, you know what I mean? She had a couple of speed bumps in her career but boy she’s on point now. Her punching is crisp and clean, and the distance that she kept, she couldn’t look any more perfect tonight going against an absolute savage.”

With her win over Barber, Alexa Grasso is now 2-0 since moving from strawweight to flyweight.

As a strawweight, she went 3-3, with wins over Heather Jo Clark, Randa Markos and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and losses to Felice Herrig, Tatiana Suarez and the division’s former champion, Carla Esparza. She’s now 13-3 overall.

What do you think the future holds for Alexa Grasso after her big win over Maycee Barber at UFC 258? Do you agree that she’s the best pure boxer in women’s mixed martial arts at the moment?

