Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming middleweight bout between top-ranked contenders Darren Till and Marvin Vettori.

Till and Vettori will meet on April 10 at a UFC Fight Night card at a location that’s TBD. Till is ranked No. 4 and Vettori is ranked No. 5 in the UFC at 185lbs, so the winner of this bout will surely be in the conversation for a future title shot in the UFC middleweight division. With Till vs. Vettori now officially booked, the oddsmakers were quick to release the betting odds for this upcoming matchup. Check them out below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Fight Night:

Darren Till (-108)

UFC Future Odds

Darren Till -108

Marvin Vettori -108

Both Till and Vettori opened at -108 betting odds each (bet $108 to win $100), making the opening odds for this middleweight bout considered a true Pick ’em. The bookies will let bettors be the ones who direct where this line goes.

Till (18-3-1) is 1-1 since moving up to middleweight in 2019, with a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum and a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker. Overall, the 28-year-old Brit is 6-3-1 over 10 bouts in the UFC. Before making the move up to 185lbs, Till competed as a welterweight where he went 5-2-1 in the UFC. Some of his notable wins at 170lbs include Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone, with a title fight loss to Tyron Woodley.

Vettori (16-4-1) is emerging as one of the best middleweights in MMA. The 27-year-old Italian has a 6-2-1 overall record in the Octagon while solely competing at 185lbs. He has won his last four fights in a row, including a unanimous decision victory over Jack Hermansson in his last outing. Vettori is trying to breakthrough in a stacked division and a win here over Till would likely be exactly what he needs if his goal is to fight for the middleweight title.

