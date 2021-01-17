Alex Volkanovski sends a message to Max Holloway following his dominant win over Calvin Kattar

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has sent a message to Max Holloway following the Hawaiian’s dominant win over Calvin Kattar.

Holloway (22-6 MMA) had squared off with Kattar (22-5 MMA) in the headliner of today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid.

In his two most previous Octagon appearances, ‘Blessed’ had suffered decision losses (one unanimous and one split) to the aforementioned Alex Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar was looking to earn his third victory in a row today on Fight Island, this after scoring wins over Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige in his most recent efforts.

Today’s UFC Fight Island 7 headliner proved to be a one-sided affair. Although the fight went the full five rounds, it was clearly and utterly dominated by Max Holloway.

‘Blessed’ brutalized ‘The Boston Finisher’ with punches and bunches, nearly forcing the referee to step in and call the fight on numerous occasions. Remarkably, Katter somehow managed to last the full twenty-five minutes despite absorbing a ridiculous amount of significant strikes.

Following his impressive win on Yas Island, Max Holloway received a ton of praise from fans, analysts and his peers. Among those who reached out to congratulate Max was none other than reigning featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski (22-1 MMA).

‘The Great’ took to Twitter where he issued the message to Max Holloway:

Good fight @BlessedMMA but you ain’t pulling those numbers when I’m in front of you!! pic.twitter.com/k8h4O54PQ4 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 17, 2021

The champ is expected to return to action at UFC 260 on March 17, where he is set to defend his featherweight gold against Brian Ortega.

Depending on how things unfold this Spring, a third fight with ‘Blessed’ could be on the horizon for Alex Volkanovski.

Would you like to see a trilogy bout between Volkanovski and Holloway booked in 2021? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!