Max Holloway roasts Calvin Kattar over previous “freshman” comment

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway roasted rival Calvin Kattar over the previous comment he made calling him a “freshman.”

Holloway put on a historic beating against Kattar in the main event of Saturday’s UFC on ABC 1. Holloway shattered the previous record for significant strikes landed in a fight as he absolutely took it to Kattar for 25 minutes. At the end of five rounds, Holloway took home the unanimous decision as he re-emerged as perhaps the featherweight division’s premier fighter. It’s the kind of victory that should earn Holloway another title shot.

Speaking to reporters following UFC on ABC 1, Holloway took a shot at Kattar following the fight after his opponent called him a “freshman.”

.@BlessedMMA reacts to Calvin Kattar calling him a 'freshman': "Sometimes there's freshmans that come up and they take your girlfriend." Watch full video: https://t.co/UPSfhWq4cr pic.twitter.com/7SpgGI1R7Q — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 17, 2021

“You guys were putting out the narrative that his boxing was better. He was putting out the narrative that he was the older and I was the freshman. But like I said, sometimes there’s freshman’s that are true freshmen. And sometimes there are freshmen that come up and they take your girlfriend. I’m one of those ones that you don’t want to meet with me. I’ll probably take your girlfriend. I’m one of those freshmen,” Holloway said.

With the win over Kattar, the “freshman” Holloway could earn himself a title shot against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, after he takes on Brian Ortega at UFC 260 in March. At this point, it seems evident that Holloway is the uncrowned champion at 145lbs and he deserves to get another chance to avenge his previous two decision losses to Volkanovski.

As for Kattar, however, this was the kind of prolonged beating that could have serious repercussions for him going forward in his career as he was on the wrong end of a historic beatdown for Holloway. After this fight, don’t expect Kattar to joke around about calling Holloway a ‘freshman’ anymore.

What do you think is next for Max Holloway after defeating Calvin Kattar?