Alex Volkanovski feels Jon Jones isn’t being held accountable for his actions

Alex Volkanovski thinks Jon Jones gets passes too frequently when it comes to his run-ins with the law.

On March 26, Jones was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Police responded to a criminal complaint of gunshots. They found Jones inside his car with the engine on in the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue. After being given a sobriety test and a breathalyzer, Jones was in handcuffs. Police then found a handgun under the driver seat and an open bottle of Recuerdo behind the passenger seat.

Jones is being charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. During a live chat on Instagram, UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski weighed in on Jones’ latest legal issue. The video was captured by MMA World.

“Obviously I pride myself on being one of the good guys,” Alex Volkanovski began when speaking on Jon Jones. “Humble, whatever you wanna say, respectful. But man, just to see him making so many mistakes and then for people to keep forgiving him and forgetting about it, and then him to be able to keep doing it. Mate, I can sort of see why he keeps doing it because he doesn’t really get in trouble. Obviously he did get in trouble but then people just keep forgetting.”

Volkanovski went on to say that when you add Jones’ past drug testing problems, it makes matters worse.

“You can say he’s the greatest fighter of all time but he’s done some stupid sh*t, right?” Volkanovski continued when discussing Jon Jones. “You could say that and you could almost get away with it. But then, see again, it’s hard for me to talk about it but at the same time then he’s obviously being caught with USADA and all things like that. Then you start taking all that into play, you know what I mean? That’s when you start being like, you know again I’ll stay out of all it, I’ll let people make their own judgment but enough’s enough with this sh*t.”

Do you agree that Jon Jones isn’t being held accountable for his actions?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/30/2020.