Colby Covington challenges Tyron Woodley to fight on the White House lawn

With the UFC 249 lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson seemingly canceled, the UFC will be looking for some big fights to make up for it. Colby Covington is hoping to partake in one of those big fights.

Speaking on Twitter on Tuesday, Covington once again called for a fight with former welterweight champion and long-time rival Tyron Woodley. He also suggested a fairly unique setting for the fight: the lawn of the White House.

The offer still stands @ufc. I’ll go full Teddy Roosevelt & beat the breaks off @TWooodley live from The @WhiteHouse lawn! Save sports and make it free on @ESPN for the people! Im in such a giving mood I’ll even arrange a tour of the oval office for Tyrone, since Obama never did. — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 30, 2020

“The offer still stands @ufc. I’ll go full Teddy Roosevelt & beat the breaks off @TWooodley live from The @WhiteHouse lawn! Save sports and make it free on @ESPN for the people! Im in such a giving mood I’ll even arrange a tour of the oval office for Tyrone, since Obama never did.” – Colby Covington.

Covington and Woodley have been jawing back and forth over the last few weeks.

Woodley was originally expected to fight Leon Edwards at the March 21 UFC London card, which was ultimately cancelled.

For a brief period, the UFC attempted to put together a replacement card on US soil, and Woodley was expected to be one half of the headliner. Covington promptly offered to step in and fight him on short-notice. Regrettably, as the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on the United States, this replacement card was also cancelled.

Do you want to see Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington fight on the restructured UFC 249 card?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/30/2020.