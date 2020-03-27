VIDEO | Bodycam footage of Jon Jones arrest released: ‘I got stir crazy’

Footage of Jon Jones’ Thursday morning arrest has now been released. See it below.

Jones was arrested around 1:00am on Thursday. He was charged with aggravated DWI (driving while impaired), negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container.

After searching his vehicle, officers discovered a black handgun and an open bottle of Recuerdo mezcal.

In this new footage, an emotional Jones can be heard offering an explanation of his decision to drink and drive.

“I got stir crazy. I got pulled over just being nice, being nice to the homeless people,” Jones said. “I literally just got stir crazy. I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in two weeks. And I saw these homeless guys, I was being nice to them, having conversation with them, treating them like humans.”

Jones was asked to perform a sobriety test, and was then put in the back of a police cruiser.

“Sir, if it’s not too much, could you roll down the window?” Jones can be heard asking one of the arresting officers.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court to address this issue on April 8. Time will tell what kind of punishment he will receive and how it will affect his reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

The UFC has issued a short statement on the issue, but it didn’t provide much clarity.

“UFC is aware of the situation regarding Jon Jones in Albuquerque early this morning. The organization has been in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.”

Jon Jones last fought in February, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight title with a controversial split decision victory over Dominick Reyes. This win was preceded by a similarly tight decision win over Thiago Santos, a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith, and TKO victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

What are your thoughts on this unfortunate situation involving Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/27/2020.