Report | Jon Jones arrested for DWI, negligent use of a firearm

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was reportedly arrested early on Thursday morning.

According to a report from KOAT, Jones was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container.

According to KOAT’s report, Albuquerque police were dispatched to the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue just after 1 a.m. in response to gunshots fired. Officers reportedly found Jones inside his vehicle.

The UFC champion allegedly told officers he didn’t know anything about the reports of gunfire, but admitted he had been driving after officers noticed signs of intoxication. Jones reportedly submitted to a sobriety test, which is said to have confirmed the officers’ suspicions. He subsequently accepted a Breathalyzer test and reportedly blew two times over the legal limit.

Jones was then arrested. Officers searched his vehicle, and reportedly found a handgun and a 750ml bottle of Recuerdo — seemingly the mezcal brand owned by UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal.

According to KOAT, Jon Jones has been charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container.

As most fight fans know, this is far from Jones’ first run-in with the law. He previously found himself in legal trouble due to a hit-and-run, and more recently, due to a battery charge stemming from an April, 2019 incident involving a cocktail waitress.

Jon Jones last fought in February, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight title with a controversial split decision victory over Dominick Reyes. This win was preceded by a similarly tight decision win over Thiago Santos, a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith, and TKO victory over Alexander Gustafsson. The win over Gustafsson marked the beginning of his latest reign as light heavyweight champion after he was previously stripped of the belt for an issue with the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Stay tuned for further updates on this story as details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/26/2020.