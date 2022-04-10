UFC 273 Results: Alex Volkanovski stops The Korean Zombie (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 273 event is headlined by a featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on challenger The Korean Zombie.

Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Brian Ortega at September’s UFC 266 event. ‘The Great’ is currently sporting a twenty-fight winning streak, which includes two consecutive defenses of his featherweight title.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie (17-6 MMA) last competed back in June of 2021, where he defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision. That victory was preceded by a loss to Brian Ortega in 2020.

Round one of the UFC 273 main event begins and The Korean Zombie comes forward early with a combination. Alex Volkanovski counters with a beautiful shot. He follows that up with a kick. The Korean Zombie charges forward but ‘Volk’ clips him with a left hook. ‘TKZ’ appears to be okay and Alex hits him with a low kick. Good jabs from both men. Volkanovski continues to land. The fighters stand and trade in the pocket now. The left jab of the Aussie continues to find a home. He is battering the right eye of the Korean. A big right hand lands for Volkanovski that appears to wobble the Zombie. ‘The Great’ remains patient and pushes ‘TKZ’ up against the cage. He lands a takedown but Chan Sung Jung is quickly back to his feet. A big left from Volkanovski followed by a low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 273 main event begins and Alex Volkanovski is back to work with his jab. The Korean Zombie answers with a pair of low kicks. That results in some return kicks from ‘The Great’. He lands a big left hook as ‘TKZ’ attempts to come in. Zombie stays on his feet but eats a low kick. He returns fire with a high kick and then a right hand. Alex Volkanovski rocks The Korean Zombie with a big right hand. He lands another. ‘TKZ’ fires back and appears to clip the champ. ‘Volk’ shoots in and lands a takedown. Two minutes remain in the round. Zombie is back to his feet but Alex lands a combination and then dives on another takedown attempt. The Aussie switches to strikes and lands a solid combination. He scores a trip takedown but ‘TKZ’ is quickly back to this feet. He charges forward and throws a right hand. Alex Volkanovski answers with a jab and then a low kick. The Korean Zombie with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 273 main event begins and the fighters stand and trade shots in the pocket. The Korean Zombie landed a nice punch in that exchange. Alex Volkanovski lands a hard low kick. ‘TKZ’ returns fire but then eats a counter right. Zombie presses forward now with a big flurry. He lands a good uppercut. Volkanovski returns fire with a low kick and then a jab. The fighters clinch and the Aussie lands a knee to the body. A big straight right connects for the champ. Big shots again from both fighters. Zombie just misses with a left hook. Volkanovski lands a short right and then a low kick. He clips ‘TKZ’ with a left hook. A straight right down the pipe connects. The Korean Zombie charges forward and lands a right hand of his own. Big shots from both men. ‘Volk’ with a right hand that drops the Zombie. He jumps on top of him and delivers ground and pound but the horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 273 main event begins and The Korean Zombie swings and misses with a left hook. Alex Volkanovski does the same with a low kick. A big right hand lands for the Aussie. He lands another and the referee has seen enough. This one is all over.

Official UFC 273 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. The Korean Zombie via TKO in Round 4

Who would you like to see Volkanovski fight next following his TKO victory over ‘TKZ’ this evening in Jacksonville?