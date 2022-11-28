Alex Pereira claims he asked to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 283 in Brazil but the Swede turned him down

Alex Pereira wanted to fight Khamzat Chimaev in Brazil at UFC 283.

After Pereira became the UFC’s new middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev called him out. The Swede was confident he would dethrone Pereira and wanted to fight him at UFC 282 on December 10. However, Pereira was still medically suspended so instead he asked the UFC to face Chimaev at UFC 283 in Brazil on January 23 – but the fight would be at light heavyweight.

According to Pereira, he wasn’t sure if he could make middleweight again so soon after cutting down to 185lbs in November. But he says it doesn’t matter after all, as Chimaev turned him down for a 205lbs fight in Brazil.

Alex Pereira says he asked his manager to propose a 205-pound fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 283 in January 👀 #TheMMAHour "Chimaev didn’t want to.” ▶️ https://t.co/1voBIVBTcW pic.twitter.com/Y7pJB9Zz7Z — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 28, 2022

“So, (Chimaev) said about December 10 but he was suspended. Alex did a post this week off of I think a Chinese movie about this guy just goes and challenges people – but not the strong one (and) the one he cannot fight. Knowing that, Alex went to his manager and said, look I just did a hard weight cut, everyone knows. I cannot make the weight for this. But he said tell the UFC I will challenge him to fight me at 205 at UFC Rio. Chimaev didn’t want it. He’s a big guy, Alex is a big guy, let’s fight light heavyweight and we don’t have to worry about a weight cut. He offered for 205 in Rio,” Pereira said on The MMA Hour through a translator.

Given the fact that Khamzat Chimaev has most recently fought at welterweight, him moving up to light heavyweight would have surprised many. Yet, he has made it clear he would fight anyone but according to Pereira, he didn’t want to fight him at 205lbs in Brazil.

As of right now, it’s uncertain when Pereira will fight again but he will likely rematch Israel Adesanya next. Chimaev, meanwhile, does not have his next fight booked and is uncertain if he will fight at 170 or 185lbs.

