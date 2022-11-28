UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira blasts Brendan Schaub over Khamzat Chimaev comments:  “He’s running his mouth”

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy with Brendan Schaub.

‘Poatan’ is fresh off his UFC 281 headlining role earlier this month. Standing opposite the Brazilian was his longtime foe, Israel Adesanya. The pair previously faced off twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian made it 3-0 in the series. Trailing on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round, Pereira landed a devastating combination to earn the knockout win. Just four fights into his UFC journey, he was the middleweight champion.

Despite the firefight, Alex Pereira was seemingly ready to make a quick turnaround. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the newly crowned champion revealed plans to return in January against Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz’ had called for the clash previously, but declined the UFC 283 booking as it would take place at light-heavyweight.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian was open to the fight, partially due to a want to shut up Brendan Schaub. The fighter-turned-podcaster has recently proclaimed that Pereira would be easily outwrestled by Chimaev if the fight took place. Schaub also opined that the champion couldn’t defeat anyone in the top five at 185 pounds.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Pereira responded to Schaub. The middleweight champion proposed a bet with the podcaster, for when the fight with Chimaev happens.

“Brendan Schaub, I think he was running his mouth,” stated Pereira through his translator on The MMA Hour. “Brendan talked a lot of crap that Chimaev would run him over and blah blah blah. Now, he said that Chimaev would be able to take him down in 30 seconds… Here’s the deal, he’ll fight Chimaev in Rio regardless of being injured at 205, and he’s proposing to do a bet with Schaub.”

The translator continued, “He said he’s running his mouth, fifty-thousand dollars if he beats Chimaev. That fifty-thousand from both sides we’ll donate to kids in need. Also, fifty more that he doesn’t take [Pereira] down in 30 seconds. We’ll double those fifty to put it toward charity.”

