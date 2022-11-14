Khamzat Chimaev calls out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira: “I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother”

Khamzat Chimaev has called out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira following last night’s event in New York.

Pereira (7-1 MMA) squared off with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s fight card at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s middleweight title up for grabs.

The result was a fifth-round TKO victory for ‘Poatan’, who came from behind on the judges’ scorecards to earn a stoppage win in the final five minutes. It was an amazing performance and win, especially considering the fact that the title bout served as Alex Pereira’s fourth career Octagon appearance.

While many believe that an immediate rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will come next, that hasn’t stopped undefeated fighter Khamzat Chimaev from calling his shot.

‘Borz’ recently took to Instagram where he requested that UFC President Dana White let him smash ‘Poatan’ in the newly crowned champion’s backyard of Brazil.

“This guy did fight for the belt with a 6-1 record, let me smash him, I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother make it happen @danawhite in Brazil 🇧🇷” – Chimaev captioned the post.

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) most recently competed at September’s UFC 279 event, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight contest.

‘The Wolf’ has gone a perfect 6-0 since joining the UFC ranks in July of 2020, with five of those six wins coming by way of stoppage.

Chimaev is clearly confident that his stellar wrestling abilities would allow him to make quick work of the former Glory kickboxing sensation.

Alex Pereira has yet to be tested by a powerful wrestler during his brief time in the UFC. ‘Poatan’ received his middleweight title shot after scoring wins over Andreas Michailidis, Bruno Silva and Sean Strickland.

