Alex Oliveira calls out Khamzat Chimaev: “I’ll fight you”

UFC welterweight Alex Oliveira called out Khamzat Chimaev, with the Brazilian saying that he will fight the Swede if no one else will.

Chimaev is one of the hottest fighters in the sport right now. Since making his UFC debut on Fight Island in July, Chimaev has picked up wins over John Phillips, Rhys McKee, and Gerald Meerschaert, the latter a 17-second KO win. Chimaev was set to fight Demian Maia in his next fight, but it appears that the UFC is looking at other options for Chimaev including fights against No. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson and No. 3 Leon Edwards.

As of yet, the UFC has been unable to get Chimaev booked for his next fight. The UFC asked Thompson, but “Wonderboy” turned the fight down, pointing to the rankings as to why he turned down the fight. Edwards also doesn’t seem interested in the fight. At this point, only Neil Magny has been out there actively calling Chimaev out. Well, we can now add Oliveira to the list as the Brazilian “Cowboy” says he’s not afraid of taking the fight.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Oliveira explained why he is calling out Chimaev.

“I’ll take the fight no one else wants. Chimaev, I’m ready for a fight at welterweight right now. I see you picking and choosing opponents. I’m right here,” Oliveira said through his manager Alex Davis.

“I’m itching to fight Chimaev. If you want to pick and choose opponents, I’ll fight you.”

Although Chimaev seems destined to land an opponent in the top-15, a fight against Oliveira certainly has some merit to it. “Cowboy” is currently riding a two-fight win streak over Max Griffin and Petr Sobotta and has an 11-5, 1 NC overall record in the UFC. While Chimaev is asking for the moon and wants a top-five opponent, fighters such as Oliveira and Neil Magny make a lot more sense for him at this point in his career.

Do you want the UFC to book Alex Oliveira vs. Khamzat Chimaev?