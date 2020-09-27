Neil Magny calls out Khamzat Chimaev: “I’m ready to scrap”

UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny called out hotshot prospect Khamzat Chimaev, telling the Swede that he’s “ready to scrap.”

Chimaev has come out of nowhere to emerge as one of the biggest stars in the UFC. The 26-year-old contender made his UFC debut on Fight Island in July and defeated John Phillips and Rhys McKee in back-to-back fights in just 10 days. He then returned to the Octagon in Las Vegas and knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds. His three UFC performances have drawn raves reviews from MMA fans worldwide.

Chimaev has since been tied to a number of other opponents at both 170lbs and 185lbs, including Stephen Thompson and Leon Edwards. Another potential opponent he has been linked with is Neil Magny. UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that Chimaev would fight a ranked opponent in the main event, so Magny qualifies. The long-time veteran is currently the No. 10 ranked welterweight in the UFC.

Taking to his social media this weekend, Magny made it clear that Chimaev is his next target. Check out what the veteran wrote on his Twitter below.

Y'all are going to learn to respect the "skinny" guys, @ufc let's give the man what he asked for pic.twitter.com/IUeT6iIZSf — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) September 27, 2020

Y’all are going to learn to respect the “skinny” guys, @ufc let’s give the man what he asked for

What's the hold up? I'm ready to scrap any day in November 🤷‍♂️ @ufc https://t.co/Eo7pisIJMn — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) September 26, 2020

What’s the hold up? I’m ready to scrap any day in November

Magny is currently the No. 10 ranked welterweight in the UFC and he’s coming off of a lopsided decision win over former champion Robbie Lawler. Magny has 17 wins as a welterweight all-time in the UFC which has him on track to break Georges St-Pierre’s record of 19. Magny may not be the biggest name in the welterweight division, but considering Chimaev has no wins over ranked opponents, Magny makes a lot of sense. The ball is now in the UFC’s court as the matchmakers decide what route to take.

Do you want to see Neil Magny vs. Khamzat Chimaev?