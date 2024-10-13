UFC 310 gets two title fights including Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

By Fernando Quiles - October 13, 2024

The key fights for UFC 310 have been revealed.

Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC 310

UFC CEO Dana White was eager to share some fight news with fans over the weekend. He announced that Belal Muhammad will put his welterweight gold at stake against Shavkat Rakhmonov. UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will defend his title against the debuting Kai Asakura.

Both championship fights will be featured on the UFC 310 card, which will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7th.

RELATED: SHAVKAT RAKHMONOV REVEALS BELAL MUHAMMAD REJECTED SHORT-NOTICE UFC 307 FIGHT: “HE WASN’T READY”

More Fights Announced for UFC 310 Card

While the two title fights are set for UFC 310, there’s more to sink your teeth into. Heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov are set to mix it up a second time. Gane defeated Volkov back in 2021 and is hoping for a repeat performance.

The return of Stockton legend Nick Diaz was also announced. He will be sharing the Octagon with Vicente Luque. Diaz last competed in pro MMA action back in September 2021. He suffered a third-round TKO loss to fellow icon Robbie Lawler.

That’s not all as former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will go one-on-one with Movsar Evloev. The two were supposed to meet at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City on October 5th, but Sterling was removed from that card due to an injury.

“Unfortunately I have to break the news that I will not be competing at Salt Lake City at UFC 307. In sparring I had an injury, not requiring surgery, but I was advised by UFC medical staff that I would not be able to compete in this short of a turnaround,” Aljamain Sterling said on his YouTube channel.

Keep it locked on the BJPenn.com homepage for the latest updates on the UFC 310 card, as well as events from multiple promotions around the world.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

MMA News

