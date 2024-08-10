UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac.

Tonight’s headliner will serve as a rematch as Tybura (25-8 MMA) and Spivac (16-4 MMA) previously met back in February of 2020, where it was ‘Tybur’ defeating ‘The Polar Bear’ by unanimous decision.

Marcin Tybura most recently competed this past March, where he scored a technical submission win over Tai Tuivasa. Prior to that victory, the Polish standout had suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Tom Aspinall in July of 2023.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivac will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane last September at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the 29-year-old had reeled off three straight stoppage wins, including a submission victory over former title challenger Derrick Lewis.

UFC Vegas 95 is co-headlined by a featherweight bout featuring Damon Jackson taking on Chepe Mariscal.

Mariscal missed weight by three and a half pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse which will go to Jackson.

Damon Jackson (23-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a split-decision win over Alexander Hernandez at April’s UFC Vegas 90 event. ‘Action’ has gone 5-2 over his past seven Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Chepe Mariscal (16-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event sporting a six-fight win streak, his most recent being a split-decision victory over Morgan Charriere in April of this year.

UFC Vegas 95 Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET):

Marcin Tybura (252) vs. Serghei Spivac (238) –

Damon Jackson (146) vs. Chepe Mariscal (149.5) –

Danny Barlow (171.25) * vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5) –

Chris Gutierrez (136) vs. Quang Le (136) –

Yana Santos (135.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (141) –

Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (136) –

UFC Vegas 95 Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET):

Karol Rosa (135.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135.5) –

Jhonata Diniz (258) vs. Karl Williams (243) –

Youssef Zalal (145.5) vs. Jarno Errens (145.5) –

Stephanie Luciano (115) vs. Talita Alencar (115.5) –

