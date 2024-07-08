UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has a message for fans telling him how he should fight: “Keep your opinions to yourself”

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has a message for fans telling him how he should fight.

Tuivasa, 31, has the unenviable record of having 4 concurrent losses in the Octagon.

‘Bam Bam’ (14-7 MMA) last fought and was defeated by Marcin Tybura (25-8 MMA) this past March. Prior to that loss, Tai Tuivasa had been defeated by Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA), Sergei Pavlovich (18-3 MMA) and Alexander Volkov (38-10 MMA).

Well, apparently fans are offering up some fighting advice for the Australian, advice that he believes they should keep to themselves.

Tai Tuivasa took to ‘X‘ issuing the following statement:

“This is 90% of the c*nts in my comments and DMs telling me how to fight. I fight the top fighters in the world. Unless you are one of them or have done it before, keep your opinions to yourself.”

UFC 305 is taking place on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

On the ticket is a heavyweight battle between Tai Tuivasa and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5 MMA).

‘Bigi Boy’ last fought and defeated Shamil Gaziev (12-1 MMA) by TKO this past March.

In what would seem a must win situation for Tuivasa, the fighter is not looking for any advice as to how to accomplish a victory this coming August.

Who will be you putting your money on at UFC 305, Tai Tuivasa or Jairzinho Rozenstruik?

