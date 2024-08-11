UFC Vegas 95 Results: Serghei Spivac stops Marcin Tybura in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the heavyweight main event between Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac.

Tonight’s headliner will serve as a rematch as Tybura (25-8 MMA) and Spivac (16-4 MMA) previously met back in February of 2020, where it was ‘Tybur’ defeating ‘The Polar Bear’ by unanimous decision.

Marcin Tybura most recently competed this past March, where he scored a technical submission win over Tai Tuivasa. Prior to that victory, the Polish standout had suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Tom Aspinall in July of 2023.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivac will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane last September at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the 29-year-old had reeled off three straight stoppage wins, including a submission victory over former title challenger Derrick Lewis.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 95 main event begins and Serghei Spivac fires off an early low kick. Marcin Tybura responds with a one-two. Spivac forces the clinch and pushes Tybura against the fence. He proceeds to drag him down to the canvas. He rolls to take the back, but ‘Tybur’ turns into him and gets in top position. Tybura tries to posture up, but ‘The Polar Bear’ slaps on an arm bar. It’s tight and this one is all over! WOW!

The Polar Bear got it done quick 🐻‍❄️ Serghei Spivac submits Marcin Tybura in the first round! #UFCVegas95 pic.twitter.com/5OjMxm3T9y — UFC (@ufc) August 11, 2024

Official UFC Vegas 95 Results: Serghei Spivac def. Marcin Tybura via submission (armbar) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Spivac fight next following his submission victory over Tybura this evening in Las Vegas?