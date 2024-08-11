UFC Vegas 95 Results: Serghei Spivac stops Marcin Tybura in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the heavyweight main event between Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac.

Serghei Spivac, Marcin Tybura, UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC

Tonight’s headliner will serve as a rematch as Tybura (25-8 MMA) and Spivac (16-4 MMA) previously met back in February of 2020, where it was ‘Tybur’ defeating ‘The Polar Bear’ by unanimous decision.

Marcin Tybura most recently competed this past March, where he scored a technical submission win over Tai Tuivasa. Prior to that victory, the Polish standout had suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Tom Aspinall in July of 2023.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivac will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane last September at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the 29-year-old had reeled off three straight stoppage wins, including a submission victory over former title challenger Derrick Lewis.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 95 main event begins and Serghei Spivac fires off an early low kick. Marcin Tybura responds with a one-two. Spivac forces the clinch and pushes Tybura against the fence. He proceeds to drag him down to the canvas. He rolls to take the back, but ‘Tybur’ turns into him and gets in top position. Tybura tries to posture up, but ‘The Polar Bear’ slaps on an arm bar. It’s tight and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 95 Results: Serghei Spivac def. Marcin Tybura via submission (armbar) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Spivac fight next following his submission victory over Tybura this evening in Las Vegas?

Related

Chepe Mariscal

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chepe Mariscal defeats Damon Jackson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024
Chris Gutierrez
Quang Le

UFC Vegas 95 Results: Chris Gutierrez defeats Quang Le (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Chris Gutierrez and Quang Le.

Darren Till, Belal Muhammad, UFC, Dana White
Darren Till

Darren Till explains why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad: "He probably wouldn’t be the champion I’d want"

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till is explaining why Belal Muhammad becoming UFC champion is both good and bad.

UFC Vegas 95, Results, UFC, Marcin Tybura, Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

UFC Vegas 95: ‘Tybura vs. Spivac 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 10, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 95 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac.

Anthony Smith, Dominick Reyes
dominick reyes

REPORT | Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes booked for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challengers Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes will reportedly collide at the year’s end pay-per-view event.

Daniel Cormier, Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman

Daniel Cormier cautions Belal Muhammad amidst intensifying Kamaru Usman beef: "Be careful what you wish for!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024
Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan
Jon Jones

Fight fans react to previous footage of Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan: “People act like he won’t do this to Aspinall”

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Fight fans are reacting to video of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones grappling with Gordon Ryan.

Donald Trump, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Donald Trump feuds with Joe Rogan after UFC commentator shows support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "How loudly he gets booed"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has taken aim at UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall frustrated with 'old' Stipe Miocic getting Jon Jones fight over him: "The guy needs to be Joe Biden'd mate"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is starting to get frustrated with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Deiveson Figueiredo not sold on Sean O’Malley’s punching power: “It would be really hard for him to knock me out”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is saying he’s not sold on the punching power of reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.