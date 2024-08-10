Video | Charles ‘Krazy Horse’ Bennett snaps 21-fight losing skid with submission win

Charles ‘Krazy Horse’ Bennett snapped his 21-fight losing skid at last night’s Island Fights 84 event in Pensacola, Florida.

Bennett (31-42-2 MMA) squared off with fellow veteran Justin Howard in a featherweight contest on the main card of last night’s Island Fights event.

The result was a second-round submission victory for ‘Krazy Horse’, who forced Howard to tapout with a rear-naked choke. Check out footage of the finish below courtesy of @ParryPunchNews on ‘X‘:

🔥🚨NEW: Charles ‘Crazy Horse’ Bennett ends 21 fight losing streak with 2nd round rear naked choke finish at #IslandFights84. 👏#MMA pic.twitter.com/lgG9Ywo565 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) August 10, 2024

The victory marked Charles ‘Krazy Horse’ Bennett’s first win since 2016, when he scored a 7-second TKO victory over Minoru Kimura under the RIZIN banner.

The 44-year-old showed no signs of calling it quits after his long-awaited return to the win column and will likely attempt to put together his first win streak since 2016 later this year.

Bennett originally made a name for himself under the World Extreme Fighting banner, before eventually moving on to King of the Cage and PRIDE Fighting Championships.

During his lengthy MMA career, ‘Felony’ has scored notable wins over the likes of Victor Hernandez, Yoshiro Maeda, KJ Noons and Dan Loman.

Were you surprised to see Charles ‘Krazy Horse’ Bennett snap his 21-fight losing skid last night in Florida? Who would you like to see the 44-year-old fight next?