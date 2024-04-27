BKFC Knucklemania 4: ‘Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves’ Live Results and Highlights

BKFC Knucklemania 4: ‘Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves’ takes place this evening live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 4-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56 this past December. ‘Platinum’ has gone a perfect 4-0 in Bare Knuckle fighting, scoring wins over Luke Rockhold, Michael Page and Julian Lane.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alves (23-15 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) was last seen in action at BKFC 18 in June of 2021, where he scored a TKO victory over Ulysses Diaz to claim the promotion’s inaugural middleweight championship. The former UFC welterweight title challenger is confident that he can hand Mike Perry his first career BKFC loss this evening in Los Angeles.

Also featured on the BKFC Knucklemania 4 main card is a highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee.

Rothwell (39-14 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Josh Copeland twelve months ago at BKFC 41. Prior to that, ‘Big Ben’ was coming off a brutal 19-second knockout victory over Bobo O’Bannon in his promotional debut (see that here).

Meanwhile, Todd Duffee (9-4 MMA) will be making his BKFC debut this evening in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old American most recently competed in combat sports at KSW 79, where he suffered a TKO loss to Phil De Fries.