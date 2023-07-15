The Octagon remains in Nevada for the second-straight week for the UFC Vegas 77 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

In the upcoming main event, former UFC bantamweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Holly Holm (15-6) will be facing off against Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2), who is currently ranked No. 10.

Holly Holm has had dominant victories over notable fighters such as former champion Ronda Rousey, Irene Aldana, and Raquel Pennington, and she aims to maintain her position in the rankings and get back into the title conversation.

On the other hand, Bueno Silva will be making her first UFC headliner appearance and hopes to continue her winning streak in the 135-pound division by securing the most significant victory of her career.

Meanwhile, the co-main event of UFC Vegas 77 will feature a welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena (14-2), who is currently ranked No. 14, and promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez (8-3). Both fighters have previously participated in Dana White’s Contender Series. Della Maddalena has an impressive record of 14 straight wins, with 13 of those wins resulting in finishes and four of them being first-round victories. Despite a last-minute scratch for the Australian fighter a week ago, Della Maddalena will still be competing in Las Vegas against Hafez, who is a short-notice replacement making his UFC debut.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 77 Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN and ESPN+)

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Albert Duraev vs. JunYong Park

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney

UFC Vegas 77 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN and ESPN+)

Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa

Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum

Alex Munoz vs. Carl Deaton

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 main event between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva?