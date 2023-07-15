UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Live Results and Highlights

By Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for the second-straight week for the UFC Vegas 77 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

UFC Vegas 77, Holm, Silva, UFC

In the upcoming main event, former UFC bantamweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Holly Holm (15-6) will be facing off against Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2), who is currently ranked No. 10.

Holly Holm has had dominant victories over notable fighters such as former champion Ronda Rousey, Irene Aldana, and Raquel Pennington, and she aims to maintain her position in the rankings and get back into the title conversation.

On the other hand, Bueno Silva will be making her first UFC headliner appearance and hopes to continue her winning streak in the 135-pound division by securing the most significant victory of her career.

Meanwhile, the co-main event of UFC Vegas 77 will feature a welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena (14-2), who is currently ranked No. 14, and promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez (8-3). Both fighters have previously participated in Dana White’s Contender Series. Della Maddalena has an impressive record of 14 straight wins, with 13 of those wins resulting in finishes and four of them being first-round victories. Despite a last-minute scratch for the Australian fighter a week ago, Della Maddalena will still be competing in Las Vegas against Hafez, who is a short-notice replacement making his UFC debut.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 77 Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN and ESPN+)

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Albert Duraev vs. JunYong Park

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney

UFC Vegas 77 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN and ESPN+)

Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa

Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez

Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum

Alex Munoz vs. Carl Deaton

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 main event between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Holly Holm Mayra Bueno Silva UFC UFC Vegas 77

Related

Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja

Brandon Royval uncertain if he's getting next title shot but knows Alexandre Pantoja rematch plays out much differently

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2023
Jamahal Hill, UFC 283, UFC, Glover Teixeira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill vacates UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during basketball game with Daniel Cormier

Jeffrey Walter - July 14, 2023

Jamahal Hill has decided to relinquish his UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during a basketball game with Daniel Cormier.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou’s manager claims a future fight with Jon Jones is “still a possibility”

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s manager is claiming a future fight with Jon Jones is ‘still a possibility’.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou happy to prove Dana White wrong with Tyson Fury fight: “They don’t want me to succeed”

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou is happy to prove UFC President Dana White wrong by securing his fight with Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul, Dana White, UFC
Jake Paul

Jake Paul, Dana White make Sports Illustrated's influencer list

Zain Bando - July 14, 2023

It’s not often that two of combat sport’s most well-known figures, Jake Paul and Dana White, end up in the same Sports Illustrated magazine, but that was the case in the 2023 edition of the “50 Most Influential Figures in Sports.” What do Jake Paul and Dana White do for combat sports? Dana White has been the most polarizing figure in mixed martial arts for many years. The last two decades have seen his direct and uncompromising approach transform the UFC into a global sensation.

Holly Holm

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023
Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Sean O’Malley had no issue with Israel Adesanya’s post-fight antics opposite Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “I thought it was sweet”

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Sean O’Malley didn’t seem to have too much of an issue with the actions of Israel Adesanya at UFC 290 last weekend.

Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville
UFC

Maycee Barber names two opponents she would like to fight in her next UFC appearance: “They’re right there in the rankings”

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Maycee Barber has listed two potential opponents for her next fight as she continues to try and push for a title shot.

Norma-Dumont
UFC

Norma Dumont explains why terminating the women’s featherweight division would be a “big loss” for the UFC

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Norma Dumont has explained why she doesn’t think the UFC should cut the women’s featherweight division.

Austin Lingo
UFC

Austin Lingo expects to outwork and tire out Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 77: "He gassed in his debut"

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Austin Lingo believes his pace is the key to beating Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 77..