UFC Vegas 77 Results: Mayra Bueno Silva upsets Holly Holm with guillotine choke (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 results, including the main event fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Beuno Silva.

Holly Holm is returning to action for the first time since March, as she has not won back-to-back fights since 2015. She is most notably known for upsetting Ronda Rousey to win the bantamweight title, but her career has not been the same since. Injuries and inconsistency have halted her activity ever since, making Mayra Bueno Silva a potential must-win.

Bueno Silva has had a bit of a different run in the blue corner. She has won four straight and is a Dana White Contender Series alumnae from 2018. This would be the biggest win of her career if she can knock off Holm.

Holm has been in the UFC since 2015 and has struggled to stay active since losing the bantamweight title in March 2016. This is Holm’s second appearance of 2023.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 77 main event gets underway. Both women immediately take the center of the Octagon, and Holm charges forward with strikes. Left high kick from Holm followed by a few combinations. Holm clinches with Silva. and maintains her weight, forcing Silva against the fence. Knees soon follow. Both women separate before they find their range with strikes. Back to the clinch they go. Holm has Silva against the fence and throws an elbow off the break. Holm with some nice shots before Silva counters. They clinch again for a moment and return to trading with under a minute left in the round. Silva rocks Holm with a left before they clinch again. Holm with some nice knees to end the round against the fence.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 77 main event is underway. Silva finds the sweet spot with another two-punch combination before Holm gets her up against the fence again. Holm leaves her head out, but Silva finds it and gets a modified guillotine choke on the former bantamweight champion. HOLM TAPS! WOW! Silva has now finished nine of her last 11 wins and moves one step closer to a title shot.

SHE GETS THE TAP!!!!!! 🤯@MayraSheetara is now officially in the mix at the top of the division! #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/VjxwTzrI4z — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023

Official UFC Vegas 77 Result: Mayra Bueno Silva defeats Holly Holm by standing guillotine choke at 0:38 of Round 2.

Who would you like to see Beuno Silva fight next following her victory this evening in Sin City?