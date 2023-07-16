UFC Vegas 77 Results: Nazim Sadykhov submits Terrance McKinney (Video)

One of tonight’s featured bouts saw Terrance McKinney take on Nazim Sadykhov in a lightweight contest.

McKinney (13-5 MMA) has been one of the most exciting prospects in the promotion for quite some time. He has won six out of his last eight bouts dating back to March 2021, while Adykov is making his second UFC start. Both men are high-octane finishers with a combined 20 stoppages between them.

Sadykhov (8-1 MMA) won his promotional debut against fellow UFC Vegas 77 competitor Evan Elder earlier this year. He has competed in MMA since 2018, with his only blemish coming in his pro debut. Like McKinney, he is also a Dana White Contender Series alumni, as he punched his ticket to a promotional contract in Aug. 2022.

The bout is one of six fights on the UFC Vegas 77 main card, headlined by a bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva at the UFC APEX. The winner will move one step closer to a title shot, as the bantamweight strap is currently vacant after Amanda Nunes retired last month.

Both men have unorthodox styles, as the winner will begin to make their case for a spot in the top 15 at 155 pounds.

Round one of McKinney vs. Sadykhov begins, and both men come out tentative. Sadykov starts with a kick before both men clinch. Mckinney gets double under-hooks and a trip takedown. McKinney has his back and transitions to a body triangle against the fence. Punches from the back for McKinney, looking to adjust his grip. Under two-and-a-half to go in the opening round. Sadykhov looking to fight the hands and sneak out the back door, but Terrance McKinney is still under control. Sadykhov turns to his side and reverses position, now on top. Now under 40 seconds left. Back on the feet now and both men are against the cage. The round ends with a knee from McKinney to Sadykhov’s lead leg.

Round two of McKinney vs. Sadykhov begins and Sadykov starts with a left hook before McKinney responds with a kick. Sadykov ends up on top in a wild scramble and in full mount before Sadykov gets his back, secures the hooks, and gets a signature rear-naked-choke, improving his win streak to nine straight.

Official UFC Vegas 77 Result: Nazim Sadykhov def. Terrance McKinney by rear-naked-choke at 1:07 of Round 2.

