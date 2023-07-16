UFC Vegas 77 Results: Nazim Sadykhov submits Terrance McKinney (Video)

By Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

One of tonight’s featured bouts saw Terrance McKinney take on Nazim Sadykhov in a lightweight contest.

McKinney (13-5 MMA) has been one of the most exciting prospects in the promotion for quite some time. He has won six out of his last eight bouts dating back to March 2021, while Adykov is making his second UFC start. Both men are high-octane finishers with a combined 20 stoppages between them.

Sadykhov (8-1 MMA) won his promotional debut against fellow UFC Vegas 77 competitor Evan Elder earlier this year. He has competed in MMA since 2018, with his only blemish coming in his pro debut. Like McKinney, he is also a Dana White Contender Series alumni, as he punched his ticket to a promotional contract in Aug. 2022.

The bout is one of six fights on the UFC Vegas 77 main card, headlined by a bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva at the UFC APEX. The winner will move one step closer to a title shot, as the bantamweight strap is currently vacant after Amanda Nunes retired last month.

Both men have unorthodox styles, as the winner will begin to make their case for a spot in the top 15 at 155 pounds.

 

 

Round one of McKinney vs. Sadykhov begins, and both men come out tentative. Sadykov starts with a kick before both men clinch. Mckinney gets double under-hooks and a trip takedown. McKinney has his back and transitions to a body triangle against the fence. Punches from the back for McKinney, looking to adjust his grip. Under two-and-a-half to go in the opening round. Sadykhov looking to fight the hands and sneak out the back door, but Terrance McKinney is still under control. Sadykhov turns to his side and reverses position, now on top. Now under 40 seconds left. Back on the feet now and both men are against the cage. The round ends with a knee from McKinney to Sadykhov’s lead leg.

Round two of McKinney vs. Sadykhov begins and Sadykov starts with a left hook before McKinney responds with a kick. Sadykov ends up on top in a wild scramble and in full mount before Sadykov gets his back, secures the hooks, and gets a signature rear-naked-choke, improving his win streak to nine straight.

 

Official UFC Vegas 77 Result: Nazim Sadykhov def. Terrance McKinney by rear-naked-choke at 1:07 of Round 2.

Who would you like to see Nazim Sadykhov fight next following his victory this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Terrance McKinney UFC

Related

UFC Vegas 77, Holm, Silva, UFC

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Live Results and Highlights

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023
Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Brandon Royval uncertain if he's getting next title shot but knows Alexandre Pantoja rematch plays out much differently

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2023

Brandon Royval is hoping he is next in line for the flyweight title.

Jamahal Hill, UFC 283, UFC, Glover Teixeira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill vacates UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during basketball game with Daniel Cormier

Jeffrey Walter - July 14, 2023

Jamahal Hill has decided to relinquish his UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during a basketball game with Daniel Cormier.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou’s manager claims a future fight with Jon Jones is “still a possibility”

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s manager is claiming a future fight with Jon Jones is ‘still a possibility’.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou happy to prove Dana White wrong with Tyson Fury fight: “They don’t want me to succeed”

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou is happy to prove UFC President Dana White wrong by securing his fight with Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul, Dana White, UFC

Jake Paul, Dana White make Sports Illustrated's influencer list

Zain Bando - July 14, 2023
Holly Holm
UFC

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 15th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Sean O’Malley had no issue with Israel Adesanya’s post-fight antics opposite Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “I thought it was sweet”

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Sean O’Malley didn’t seem to have too much of an issue with the actions of Israel Adesanya at UFC 290 last weekend.

Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville
UFC

Maycee Barber names two opponents she would like to fight in her next UFC appearance: “They’re right there in the rankings”

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Maycee Barber has listed two potential opponents for her next fight as she continues to try and push for a title shot.

Norma-Dumont
UFC

Norma Dumont explains why terminating the women’s featherweight division would be a “big loss” for the UFC

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Norma Dumont has explained why she doesn’t think the UFC should cut the women’s featherweight division.