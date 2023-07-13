Ronda Rousey is reportedly “not considering” a return to the UFC despite recent rumors

By Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Ronda Rousey is not considering a return to the UFC.

Ronda Rousey

Recently, after Rousey informed the WWE of her hard out, rumors began to swirl that she will return to the UFC. Then, at UFC Vegas 77 media day, Chelsea Chandler then claimed she had heard Rousey is coming back and will fight at featherweight.

“There really is no bantamweight champion, but I’ve been hearing that Ronda is coming back, ” Chelsea Chandler stated at UFC Vegas 77 media day about Ronday Rousey. “I heard she’s coming back at 45. So, you never know… If I go out there and put on the performance I plan on putting, I’ll welcome her to the 45 [division]. I think it would be a great fight. It has been a long time for her and things change. People get better, and I think people are over her one-trick Pony armbar. But, money talks, and she would bring eyes to the sport again, and I feel like her time in WWE is starting to go down. So I’d like to see it.”

Rousey not considering UFC return

After Chelsea Chandler’s comments, Holly Holm was then asked about Ronda Rousey which she wasn’t sold on it happening but would rematch her.

RELATED: Holly Holm disappointed she won’t be able to rematch Amanda Nunes but expects to fight for vacant title.

Now, however, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to reveal that he has been told that Ronda Rousey has not considered returning to the UFC.

“Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told. No truth to the rumors started yesterday,” Helwani reported.

Although Ariel Helwani reports that Ronda Rousey isn’t considering a UFC comeback, the rumors will likely continue until Rousey shut them down herself. But, as UFC 300 gets closer and the bantamweight title being vacant, the talk of Rousey coming back will continue.

Ronda Rousey (12-2) last fought back in 2016 when she lost by TKO to Amanda Nunes. In her UFC tenure, Rousey defended the women’s bantamweight title six times.

