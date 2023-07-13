Ronda Rousey is reportedly “not considering” a return to the UFC despite recent rumors

Ronda Rousey is not considering a return to the UFC.

Recently, after Rousey informed the WWE of her hard out, rumors began to swirl that she will return to the UFC. Then, at UFC Vegas 77 media day, Chelsea Chandler then claimed she had heard Rousey is coming back and will fight at featherweight.

“There really is no bantamweight champion, but I’ve been hearing that Ronda is coming back, ” Chelsea Chandler stated at UFC Vegas 77 media day about Ronday Rousey. “I heard she’s coming back at 45. So, you never know… If I go out there and put on the performance I plan on putting, I’ll welcome her to the 45 [division]. I think it would be a great fight. It has been a long time for her and things change. People get better, and I think people are over her one-trick Pony armbar. But, money talks, and she would bring eyes to the sport again, and I feel like her time in WWE is starting to go down. So I’d like to see it.”