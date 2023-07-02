UFC Vegas 76 Bonus Report: Sean Strickland one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov.

The highly anticipated middleweight bout resulted in a strong showing for Strickland. The American was able to weather an early storm from his Russian opponent, which included a brutal eye poke, and went on to overwhelm him with strikes. ‘Tarzan’ ultimately finished off a quickly-exhausted Magomedov with ground and pound in the late stages of round two.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 76 featured a lightweight contest between Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson. The bout proved to be a coming out party for Dawson. ‘KGD’ showcased his excellent takedowns and grappling skills on route to earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Ismagulov. The impressive win extended Grant’s undefeated streak to eleven in a row and he is now 8-0-1 inside of the Octagon.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event at the Apex, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Guram Kutateladze and Elves Brenner earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war on today’s UFC Vegas 76 prelims. Brenner won the contest by TKO in Round 3.

Performance of the night: Sean Strickland earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Abus Magomedov (see that here).

Performance of the night: Nursulton Ruziboev pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over the previously undefeated Brunno Ferreira (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 event?

