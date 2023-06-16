Dana White suggests the NHL has “old, dumb f**king people” in their marketing department

Since the launch of ‘Power Slap’ in January, UFC president Dana White has been vocal about the sport’s rise to fame on social media amidst controversy. White invited the NELK Boys, a group of prominent Canadian YouTubers, to UFC headquarters to unveil its new merchandise and UFC-themed clothing line, which went on sale the day before UFC 289, taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

In a now-viral TikTok posted by NELK, Kyle Forgeard, the channel’s founder and creator, was seen having a conversation with Dana White about the lack of uniqueness in the NHL’s marketing plan, stating the hockey league wants to remain distant from NELK despite its millions of followers.

Dana White, who has held the title as UFC president since 2001, delivered another all-time classic rant against the NHL. The season concluded with the Las Vegas Golden Knights taking home their first Stanley Cup in franchise history Tuesday, defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 to clinch the series in five games.

“F**k ’em,” Dana White said in response to Forgeard’s remarks about the NHL not wanting to join forces. “They’re all old, dumb f**king people that have no idea what’s going on [when it comes to social media]. They have no idea where this younger generation is, how you reach them, any of that s**t.”

Dana White revealed a staggering figure about the NHL’s social media numbers and how it compares to ‘Power Slap.’

“Total video views for the NHL [in] the middle of their conference finals – they did 25 million video views,” Dana White said. “Power Slap did 90 million [views]. So, all these people that are talking s*** out there, you know, it’s all old, dumb f**king journalists. NHL don’t want the NELK Boys? No problem. I got ’em.”

Dana White has put on two ‘Power Slap’ events thus far, with its third installment scheduled for July 7 during International Fight Week at the UFC APEX. The event will air on Rumble, an alternative streaming platform to YouTube.

What are your thoughts on Dana White’s comments about the NHL’s dislike for the NELK Boys? Let us know, Penn Nation!