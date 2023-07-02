Pros react after Sean Strickland TKO’s Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 event was headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Sean Strickland taking on Abus Magomedov.

Strickland (27-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in a light heavyweight bout back in January. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the 32-year-old American, as ‘Tarzan’ previously suffered defeats to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier respectively.

Meanwhile, Abus Magomedov (25-5 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent coming by way of TKO against Dustin Stoltzfus in his Octagon debut in September of last year.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 main event resulted in a strong showing for Sean Strickland. The American was able to weather an early storm from his Russian opponent, which included a brutal eye poke, and went on to overwhelm him with strikes. ‘Tarzan’ ultimately finished off a quickly-exhausted Magomedov with ground and pound in the late stages of round two.

Official UFC Vegas 76 Results: Sean Strickland def. Abus Magomedov via TKO at 4:20 of Round 2

With the win, Strickland is now 3-2 in his past five fights overall.

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Strickland vs. Magomedov’ below:

Eye poke was a good shot smh — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 2, 2023

Damn feel for Strickland — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) July 2, 2023

De’Sean not Playing with Abus 😂😂😂 #UFCVegas76 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) July 2, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Sean Strickland defeating Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76:

Me and Sean Strickland should bare knuckle box, show us the money and make it happen @danawhite @bareknucklefc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 2, 2023

Knew Sean cardio was going to be to much hate him or love him that boy can fight all day and night — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 2, 2023

Who would you like to see Sean Strickland fight next following his TKO victory over Abus Magomedov this evening in Sin City?