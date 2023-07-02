Tracy Cortez warns Ex-boyfriend Brian Ortega not to start throwing shade: “I’ve yet to say anything negative about you”

By Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Tracy Cortez has sent a friendly warning to her Ex-Boyfriend Brian Ortega that now is not the time to start throwing shade.

Tracy Cortez, Brian Ortega, UFC

Cortez and Ortega split earlier this year after dating for several months. The pair had kept their relationship pretty private and there didn’t appear to be any bad blood between the two after they opted to part ways.

However, that all changed this afternoon shortly after a photo of Paulo Costa and Tracy Cortez went viral on the Internet.

Costa (14-2 MMA) took to Twitter yesterday evening and shared the following photo of him posing with the 29-year-old women’s flyweight fighter.

Brian Ortega, Paulo Costa, Tracy Cortez, UFC

The UFC’s reigning meme king did not stop there, as Paulo Costa proceeded to tweet out a more provocative photo earlier today (see that here). However, it was later confirmed that the butt showcased in Costa’s ‘Happy Saturday’ photo did not belong to Cortez.

Costa’s antics caused a whirlwind of reactions on social media, with many fans taking aim at Brian Ortega with various messages.

“Ortega to 185 confirmed?”

“Fumble… Secret juice!”

“Ortega is drowning in tears seeing this…”

“How does one lose Tracy Cortez? Asking for a friend…”

“Brutal fumble by T-City…”

“Brian Ortega just decided to move up to middleweight.”

“Ortega is somewhere on his knees right now.”

Those messages prompted Brian Ortega to eventually respond with the following rebuttal.

“Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble, but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass. Top G shit!” 

Those comments clearly did not sit well with Tracy Cortez, as she proceeded to issue the following warning to ‘T-City’ late this afternoon.

“Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now 😂😂 I’m blessed 🙏🏽😌 #MoveWithLove 🫶🏽” – Cortez wrote.

What do you think of the recent drama surrounding the former love birds Ortega and Cortez?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Brian Ortega Tracy Cortez UFC

