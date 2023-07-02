Tracy Cortez warns Ex-boyfriend Brian Ortega not to start throwing shade: “I’ve yet to say anything negative about you”

Tracy Cortez has sent a friendly warning to her Ex-Boyfriend Brian Ortega that now is not the time to start throwing shade.

Cortez and Ortega split earlier this year after dating for several months. The pair had kept their relationship pretty private and there didn’t appear to be any bad blood between the two after they opted to part ways.

However, that all changed this afternoon shortly after a photo of Paulo Costa and Tracy Cortez went viral on the Internet.

Costa (14-2 MMA) took to Twitter yesterday evening and shared the following photo of him posing with the 29-year-old women’s flyweight fighter.

The UFC’s reigning meme king did not stop there, as Paulo Costa proceeded to tweet out a more provocative photo earlier today (see that here). However, it was later confirmed that the butt showcased in Costa’s ‘Happy Saturday’ photo did not belong to Cortez.

Costa’s antics caused a whirlwind of reactions on social media, with many fans taking aim at Brian Ortega with various messages.

Those messages prompted Brian Ortega to eventually respond with the following rebuttal.

Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit! — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) July 1, 2023

Those comments clearly did not sit well with Tracy Cortez, as she proceeded to issue the following warning to ‘T-City’ late this afternoon.

Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now 😂😂 I’m blessed 🙏🏽😌#MoveWithLove 🫶🏽 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) July 2, 2023

