UFC Vegas 40 weigh-in results: Headliners on point but one fight scratched

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 40 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 21 of the 22 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

Unfortunately, one of the fights was scratched due to non-COVID 19 health issues when Julian Marquez did not weigh-in for his middleweight fight against Jordan Wright. This means that this exciting UFC Vegas 40 fight has been canceled from tomorrow’s event.

In the headliner, Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont both successfully made weight for their women’s featherweight bout. Ladd came in at 145lbs while Dumont is 145.5lbs. Ladd was supposed to fight two weeks ago but she was removed from the card after missing weight for her fight against Macy Chiasson at 135lbs. But Ladd was the UFC’s choice to step in on short notice when Holly Holm pulled out of her fight against Dumont for this weekend.

As for the co-main event, heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Carlos Felipe both came in under the 265lbs limit. Arlovski weighed in at 245lbs while Felipe was 259lbs. This is a big step up for the youngster Felipe against a former UFC champion in Andrei Arlovski.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 40 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 40 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 pm ET)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (145) vs Norma Dumont (145.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (245) vs Carlos Felipe (259)

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155) vs Erick Gonzalez (155)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (126)

Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs Ludovit Klein (145.5)

Middleweight Bout: Julian Marquez ()* vs Jordan Wright (184.5)

UFC Vegas 40 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:30 pm ET)

Middleweight Bout: Andrew Sanchez (185) vs Bruno Silva (185)

Welterweight Bout: Danny Roberts (170.5) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (121.5) vs Luana Carolina (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Danaa Batgerel (135) vs Brandon Davis (136)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Istela Nunes (114.5) vs Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)

*Julian Marquez did not weigh in due to non-COVID health issues.