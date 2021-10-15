Tyson Fury reacts after Deontay Wilder issues statement following their epic war

Boxing heavyweight superstar Tyson Fury reacted after his rival Deontay Wilder issued a statement following their epic war in the ring.

Wilder and Fury fought 11 hard rounds in an epic boxing trilogy fight that Fury won in the 11th round via knockout. It was a modern classic, with many fans calling it one of the greatest heavyweight boxing matches of all time, if not the greatest. Not only that, but it was one of the best trilogy fights that we have ever seen. And even though Wilder lost the fight, the fact he went 11 hard rounds proved that he deserved the chance to get this fight.

On Thursday, Wilder finally reacted to the fight in a statement that he issued. In response, Fury responded to his rival with a handshake emoji, presumably meaning that the beef between these two heavyweight boxing world champions has finally been squashed.

🤝 The greatest trilogy of all time. https://t.co/iTWfgU6BfE — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 14, 2021

The greatest trilogy of all time.

Fury’s win over Wilder won him the trilogy by a score of 2-0-1, while Wilder dropped to 0-2-1 in the three fights. Had there been a win for Wilder in the third match, it’s possible that boxing would have looked to book a rare fourth fight between these two heavyweights. However, since Fury won the fight instead, it seems more likely that these two will be fighting other opponents in their next outings. Either way, both Fury and Wilder proved they are two of the best heavyweights in the world in their classic fight. It was one of the best heavyweight fights we have ever seen as both men landed huge shots and managed to still nearly go the distance. And now, it looks like they can put the rivalry to rest.

What do you think is next for Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder following their epic war in boxing two weekends ago?