UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - June 21, 2024

The Octagon invades Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov.

UFC Saudi Arabia

Whittaker (26-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa this past February at UFC 298. The victory was of course preceded by a TKO loss to reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

Meanwhile, Ikram Aliskerov (15-1 MMA) has gone 2-0 since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Russian standout has scored stoppage victories over Phil Hawes and Warley Alvez in his first two Octagon appearances.

UFC Saudi Arabia is co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) going up against Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA).

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus

Pavlovich will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering a knockout loss to Tom Aspinall (14-4 MMA) last November at UFC 295 in a bout for the promotion‘s interim heavyweight title. That setback snapped a six-fight winning streak for the 32-year-old, with all of those victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov will enter the Octagon sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Tai Tuivasa last September at UFC 293 (see that here). Prior to that, ‘Drago’ had picked up TKO victories over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Romanov respectively.

Also featured on the UFC Saudi Arabia main card lineup is a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez. The bout was originally slated to take place at welterweight but was later moved to 185lbs due to a botched weight cut by ‘KG’.

Gastelum (17-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Sean Brady in his most recent effort at UFC Austin. That setback was preceded by a unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis at UFC 287.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (17-4 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘D-Rod’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses against Neil Magny and Ian Machado Garry respectively.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Saudi Arabia Main Card (ABC, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (184) –

Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs. Alexander Volkov (258) –

Kelvin Gastelum (184.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (184) –

Shara Magomedov (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (185.5) –

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206) –

UFC Saudi Arabia Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 12 P.M. ET)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Jared Gordon (156) –

Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs. Felipe Lima (145.5) –

Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (171) –

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (136) –

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205) –

Xiao Long (136) vs. Chang Ho Lee (136) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s middleweight main event between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker UFC UFC Saudi Arabia

Related

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen responds to Conor McGregor's "Pie-Hole" tweet, doubles down on rehab claims

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024
Paige VanZant
UFC

Report | Paige VanZant signs with Power Slap

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has reportedly signed with Power Slap.

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor after 'The Notorious' reveals broken toe: "You finally got exposed"

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2024

Years after the cancelation of their UFC 196 fight, Rafael dos Anjos is taking aim at Conor McGregor.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith gets new UFC 303 opponent after Carlos Ulberg pulls out due to injury

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2024

Light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith will now face Roman Dolidze at UFC 303 instead of Carlos Ulberg.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira reveals the one thing Jiri Prochazka changed from their first fight ahead of UFC 303 rematch

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira feels Jiří Procházka demonstrated one massive change ahead of their UFC 303 rematch.

Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen

Conor McGregor issues fiery response to Chael Sonnen's rehab claims: "Shut your pie hole!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 21, 2024
Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev blasts "chicken" Conor McGregor after Irishman reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken aim at ‘chicken’ Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reveals the injury that forced him out of UFC 303: "See ya’s soon, Chandler or not"

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Conor McGregor has opened up on the injury that forced him out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

Robert Whittaker
Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker reveals if he'd rather win the title against Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2024

Robert Whittaker could be fighting for the middleweight title next time out if he gets past Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Taylor Wily, UFC 1, UFC
UFC

UFC 1 fighter and Hawaiian actor, Taylor Wily, passes away at age 56

Susan Cox - June 21, 2024

UFC 1 fighter and Hawaiian actor, Taylor Wily, has passed away at the age of 56.