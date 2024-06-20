Kelvin Gastelum vs Daniel Rodriguez moved to middleweight following botched weight cut, ‘D-Rod’ is not impressed

The Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez fight has been moved to middleweight following a botched weight cut.

UFC Saudi Arabia takes place this coming Saturday, June 22nd at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Gastelum (18-9 MMA) and Rodriguez (17-4 MMA) were originally scheduled to fight at welterweight, but it has now been announced that the fight will continue at middleweight.

It’s no secret that the 32-year-old Gastelum has a record of missing weight, and once again, there are issues leading up to Saturday’s bout, forcing the match to be moved to middleweight.

Rodriguez, speaking on the UFC Saudia Arabia media day, shared:

“Matchmakers reached out and I tried to get it to a catchweight, but he must be having such a bad fight camp that he can’t even make 180. It’s been 13 weeks since I found out about this fight. I’m sure he has, too. So the fact that he’s saying that he’s having a bad fight camp makes no sense. I feel like it’s lack of discipline. I don’t know if Kelvin Gastelum is having a bad fight camp or he’s just being lazy and doesn’t want to make the weight.”

Continuing ‘D-Rod’ shared that he’s not impressed with Gastelum:

“I already agreed to 185. I’m so invested in this fight. It put me in a really tough spot. I need this fight to happen. It’s been such a long fight camp and I did agree to take a percentage of his purse, which is only fair. I just felt like 180 would have been a good weight, but it’s not my first time coming through for the company, and I want the UFC to know that I’m that guy that’s going to make the sacrifices even if it’s not in my favor. … In the sense of being a professional, I feel like I lost a little respect for the guy.”

Will you be watching UFC Saudi Arabia this Saturday? Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez are both looking to get back in the win column – any predictions?

