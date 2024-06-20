Kelvin Gastelum vs Daniel Rodriguez moved to middleweight following botched weight cut, ‘D-Rod’ is not impressed

By Susan Cox - June 20, 2024

The Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez fight has been moved to middleweight following a botched weight cut.

Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Saudi Arabia takes place this coming Saturday, June 22nd at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Gastelum (18-9 MMA) and Rodriguez (17-4 MMA) were originally scheduled to fight at welterweight, but it has now been announced that the fight will continue at middleweight.

It’s no secret that the 32-year-old Gastelum has a record of missing weight, and once again, there are issues leading up to Saturday’s bout, forcing the match to be moved to middleweight.

Rodriguez, speaking on the UFC Saudia Arabia media day, shared:

“Matchmakers reached out and I tried to get it to a catchweight, but he must be having such a bad fight camp that he can’t even make 180. It’s been 13 weeks since I found out about this fight. I’m sure he has, too. So the fact that he’s saying that he’s having a bad fight camp makes no sense. I feel like it’s lack of discipline. I don’t know if Kelvin Gastelum is having a bad fight camp or he’s just being lazy and doesn’t want to make the weight.”

Continuing ‘D-Rod’ shared that he’s not impressed with Gastelum:

“I already agreed to 185. I’m so invested in this fight. It put me in a really tough spot. I need this fight to happen. It’s been such a long fight camp and I did agree to take a percentage of his purse, which is only fair. I just felt like 180 would have been a good weight, but it’s not my first time coming through for the company, and I want the UFC to know that I’m that guy that’s going to make the sacrifices even if it’s not in my favor. … In the sense of being a professional, I feel like I lost a little respect for the guy.”

Will you be watching UFC Saudi Arabia this Saturday? Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez are both looking to get back in the win column – any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kelvin Gastelum UFC

Related

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk

Sergei Pavlovich says he feels forgotten about ahead of return at UFC Saudi Arabia: “The facts will be in front of us later”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2024
Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov
Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “This is a banger”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2024

Israel Adesanya has shared his prediction for this weekend’s Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov showdown.

Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev's team shuts down “bullsh*t” rumors that food poisoning forced him out of UFC Saudi Arabia: “As a brother I won’t share his dark times”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2024

A member of Khamzat Chimaev’s team has shut down rumors that food poisoning forced him out of UFC Saudi Arabia.

UFC Saudi Arabia
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia gets another new fight after Joilton Lutterbach tests positive for banned substance

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2024

UFC Saudi Arabia has another new bout after Joilton Lutterbach tested positive for a banned substance and is out of his fight against Shara Magomedov.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen quickly pivots on Conor McGregor rehab claims: "That would be good stuff!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 19, 2024

Chael Sonnen has opened up on his viral claim that UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303 was due to substance abuse.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington explains why he didn't fight Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2024
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dana White believes The Rock could be Oscar-bound for portraying UFC legend Mark Kerr: "He will kill this!"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2024

UFC President Dana White has given Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson his stamp of approval for his upcoming movie.

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith believes Alex Pereira fight is possible with UFC 303 victory: "It lines up!"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2024

Anthony Smith believes that he’s just a good win and callout away from facing UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Zaurbek Sidakov
UFC

REPORT | Olympic Gold Medalist Zaurbek Sidakov considering move to MMA

Curtis Calhoun - June 19, 2024

Freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist Zaurbek Sidakov could be on the way to making his MMA debut.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou
Jon Jones

Dana White claims Jon Jones would've run through Francis Ngannou had they fought: "One hundred percent"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2024

Dana White doesn’t think Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones would have been all that competitive had they fought.