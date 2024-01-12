Sean Brady comes to Belal Muhammad’s defense amid talk of UFC title shot: “Don’t know why he gets so much hate”

By Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024

Sean Brady believes that his former opponent Belal Muhammad has to be next in line for a UFC title shot.

Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady

‘Remember the Name’ is currently in a bit of a weird position. In May, Belal Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision, in a fight that was labeled a title eliminator. The victory moved him to a ten-fight unbeaten streak, previously scoring wins over Sean Brady, among others.

Despite winning that title eliminator, Belal Muhammad’s welterweight title shot is not guaranteed. He was later passed up by Colby Covington, who suffered a loss to Leon Edwards in December. Following UFC 296, Dana White publically questioned if Shavkat Rakhmonov or someone else was instead next for ‘Rocky’.

As of now, it appears that Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 is expected for UFC 300 in April. However, that’s far from confirmed as of now, and that’s just going off the Brit’s recent comments. In the eyes of Sean Brady however, the next title shot shouldn’t even be in question. To him, there are no other options.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience, Sean Brady came to Belal Muhammad’s defense. Appearing on the UFC commentator’s podcast, the Philadelphia native praised his former opponent. Not only does he deserve the title shot, but Brady believes that fans should lighten up on Muhammad.

Sean Brady

(via Zuffa LLC)

Sean Brady praises Belal Muhammad ahead of potential UFC title shot

“I’m happy for him that he went on, beat Gilbert [Burns], he’s going to fight for the belt next,” Sean Brady stated during a recent “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “They haven’t announced it, but there’s nobody else. He deserves it. He’s beaten the most guys in the top 10. He deserves it, and I think he has a good chance of doing really well. It’s there for him. He deserves it, and he should get it and I’m happy for him.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “I don’t know why he gets so much hate. He’s not a bad dude. He trains f*cking hard. … He gets a lot of hate, but I’m happy for him. That’s going to be a good fight.”

Sean Brady knows firsthand just how good Belal Muhammad really is. The two faced off at UFC 280 in October 2022, in the biggest test of the prospect’s career. Ultimately, Muhammad handed Brady his first loss, by second-round TKO.

However, the latter later rebounded with a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum last December. Now, Sean Brady will wait to see how the welterweight title picture plays out. While there are a lot of options for Leon Edwards, the Philadelphia native believes his former rival needs to be next.

What do you make of these comments from Sean Brady? Do you agree? Or do you believe that someone else other than Belal Muhammad should fight for UFC gold next?

