Robert Whittaker reveals if he’d rather win the title against Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker could be fighting for the middleweight title next time out if he gets past Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Whittaker is coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa to return to the win column after a TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis. If Whittaker does beat Aliskerov, he would put himself in line for a title shot, against the winner of Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, which he thinks the South African has a good chance of winning.

“I’m curious. I think DDP has a really good chance of beating Izzy. I just think the amount of pressure he displayed last fight against Sean and making Sean uncomfortable which is hard to do, because Sean is a guy who likes to push forward and do that to his opponents. That is a strong weapon to use against Izzy because Sean did that to Izzy and made him uncomfortable and moved into his space a lot. I think Dricus might be able to take that,” Whittaker said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Robert Whittaker is familiar with both of them, as he fought Israel Adesanya twice and Dricus Du Plessis once. Given that he has yet to beat either, the Aussie would like his chance at revenge against whoever wins.

However, Whittaker says he would prefer to rematch Du Plessis first and win the belt against the South African as that was his last loss.

“DDP probably, just to get that last fight back,” Whittaker said.

Of course, the goal for Whittaker is to get both of those fights back and defeat both Du Plessis and Adesanya to cement himself as the top middleweight in the world.

But, before any of that can happen, Whittaker will need to beat Ikram Aliskerov on Saturday at UFC Saudi Arabia which is easier said than done.