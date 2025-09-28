UFC Perth Bonus Report: Jimmy Crute one of four POTN winners

By Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
The Octagon returned to Australia for tonight’s UFC Perth event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a key light heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes. The bout proved to be a coming out party for ‘Black Jag’. After outstriking his opponent in the early going, Ulberg was able to connect with a check right hook in the final minute which sent Dominick Reyes crashing to the canvas. From there, Ulberg followed up with a huge right hand on the ground that sent ‘The Devastator’ into the shadow realm. It was a statement win for Carlos Ulberg, one which now has many fans and analysts calling for him to receive a title shot next time out.

UFC Perth was co-headlined by another light heavyweight matchup featuring Jimmy Crute taking on Ivan Erslan. The contest resulted in a quick submission finish for ‘The Brute’. After getting the fight to the floor and softening up his opponent, Crute promptly locked in a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Carlos Ulberg earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes in tonight’s UFC Perth main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Jimmy Crute pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Ivan Erslan in tonight’s co-headliner (see that here).

Performance of the night: Tom Nolan earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Charlie Campbell (see that here).

Performance of the night: Brando Pericic pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Elisha Ellison on tonight’s prelims (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Perth event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

