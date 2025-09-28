UFC Perth Results: Jimmy Crute submits Ivan Erslan (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
Jimmy Crute

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the light heavyweight co-main event between Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan.

Crute (14-4-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a submission victory over Marcin Prachnio at UFC 318. Prior to that, ‘The Brute’ had gone 0-3-2 over his previous five Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Ivan Erslan (14-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions to Navajo Stirling and Ion Cutelaba.

Round one of the UFC Perth co-main event begins and Jimmy Crute lands a low kick from either side to start things off. Now a pair of outside low kicks. Erslan with a flurry into his own leg kick. Crute shoots in, but Erslan slips away from the attempt and dodges a big right hand on the way out. ‘The Brute’ with a takedown. He looks for a submission, but Erslan powers back to his feet. Crute drags him right back down and grabs hold of him under the chin. He sinks in the choke and this one is all over folks. Impressive stuff from the Aussie.

Official UFC Perth Results: Jimmy Crute def. Ivan Erslan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:18 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Crute fight next following his submission victory over Erslan this evening in Australia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jimmy Crute UFC UFC Perth

