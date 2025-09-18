Dana White rips notion that UFC lacks big stars entering massive Paramount deal

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025
Dana White, UFC 318, MMA

Dana White is lashing out at those who claim the UFC has a problem building new stars.

The UFC has made significant business moves over the years to take control of a substantial portion of the combat sports market. The promotion scored a $1.5 billion deal to have its fights air on ESPN, and has now secured an even larger deal with Paramount. The deal with Paramount will last for seven years and is worth $7.7 billion.

Despite the business success, some feel the UFC still has a superstar problem. It’s a notion that White strongly disagrees with, and he explained why during an appearance on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast (via MMAJunkie).

“That narrative has been around since f*cking – I was hearing this sh*t about Chuck Liddell leaving and Georges St-Pierre. ‘What are you going to do?’ People nonstop talk sh*t,” White said. “You just started this interview talking to me about a $7.7 billion dollar TV deal. I could go through the metrics of this business from top to bottom, and I just told you that (Power) Slap guys have made $10 million over the last two years, and the list goes on and on.

“The problem is that literally nobody knows anything about this f*cking business. They all have an opinion, but they don’t know jack sh*t. … The UFC just signed this deal. We’ve got Power Slap. We’ve got boxing. You’ve got three of the biggest fights in boxing history. I was a part of two of them, and I’ve only done two. There’s a formula to the stuff. So when I listen to sh*t like ‘we have a superstar problem’ or we have a this problem or a that problem, my response to that is: ‘Believe me when I f*cking tell you, we have no problems.'”

The UFC’s next pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 4. The promotion will end the month of September without a PPV, but there will be two next month. Once the deal with Paramount begins in 2026, all numbered UFC events will air exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Joe Rogan UFC commentator

Joe Rogan wishes UFC could've worked things out with current PFL champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025
Mario Bautista workout
UFC

Mario Bautista predicts title shot if he defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025

Mario Bautista believes a win over Umar Nurmagomedov would take him to the promised land.

Tom Aspinall training
UFC

Tom Aspinall wants a quick turnaround after fighting at UFC 321

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants a quick turnaround after fighting Ciryl Gane at UFC 321.

Jon Jones and Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Michael Bisping agrees with Dana White's stance on Jon Jones' return

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping agrees with Dana White regarding Jon Jones potentially not fighting at UFC White House.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison doesn't expect much trash talk in build-up to Amanda Nunes fight

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025

Kayla Harrison has said she doesn’t expect much trash talk in the build-up to her proposed superfight against Amanda Nunes.

Alexander Volkanovski

MMA analyst wants to see fresh opponents for Alexander Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025
Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor "Not in the right mindset to run for president", says Artem Lobov after ‘Notorious’ drops out of Irish race

Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025

Conor McGregor has pulled out of the Irish presidential race, and his estranged former training partner, Artem Lobov has weighed in on that. Lobov prepares to return to competition after over four years on the sidelines, with his return adversary being someone with ties to Lobov’s friendlier days with McGregor.

UFC 322
UFC

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues booked on UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025

Roman Kopylov and Gregory Rodrigues will throw down in an intriguing middleweight matchup that has been set for UFC 322. On November 15th, inside the World’s Most Famous Arena, the two combatants look to advance their placement within the promotion’s 185-pound hierarchy. While he is looking to rebound from a UFC 318 loss to Paulo Costa, Kopylov still finds himself in the rankings as he is the number fifteen-ranked middleweight contender.

Alessandro Costa enters the Octagon for his fight against Alden Coria at Noche UFC, opposite a graphic, blurred image of Costa's toe injury
UFC

VIDEO | Alessandro Costa sliced his toe open after getting it stuck in the Octagon at Noche UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

UFC flyweight Alessandro Costa suffered more than a loss in his fight at Noche UFC last Saturday.

Dana White and TKO President Mark Shapiro speaks cageside at UFC 306
UFC

Report: UFC and Netflix were close to agreeing to broadcast deal before last-second speed bump

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

The UFC’s broadcasting rights were reportedly close to going to Netflix before a last-second snag in negotiations between the two sides.