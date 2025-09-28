Manager: Jake Matthews to appeal controversial UFC Perth loss

By Cole Shelton - September 28, 2025
Jake Matthews

Jake Matthews and his team will be filing an appeal following his controversial third-round submission loss to Neil Magny at UFC Perth.

Late in the first round, Matthews sunk in a guillotine choke, and with one second left, the ref stopped the fight. However, Magny popped right back up and protested, which led to the ref ruling he never actually stopped the fight, and that the bout would continue. Matthews had a solid second round, but Magny rallied and submitted the Aussie in the third round for a comeback win, which resulted in plenty of controversy.

Following the controversial loss, Matthews and his team are set to appeal the result, citing the ref stopping the bout, his management team confirmed to BJPENN.com.

“Yes, we will be appealing,” Matthews’ management sent in an e-mail to BJPENN.com.

The hope is that the fight will get overturned to a No Contest. Matthews’ management team feels that the fight shouldn’t have restarted after the ref stopped it.

Neil Magny reacts to controversial win over Jake Matthews

After a tough first two rounds, Neil Magny rallied to score a thrilling submission win over Jake Matthews at UFC Perth.

Following the win, he spoke to Paul Felder in the Octagon and said he knew he had to keep on fighting.

“It felt great,” Magny said after the win. “I’m truly fortunate and blessed to be able to do this. I was actually hunting that power bomb… Always keep fighting, always keep pressing forward.”

With the loss, Jake Matthews fell to 22-8 and had his three-fight losing streak snapped. Before the controversial loss, Matthews had a submission win over Chidi Njokuani, a decision win over Francisco Prado, and a decision win over Phil Rowe. Matthews is now 15-8 in the UFC.

Neil Magny, meanwhile, improved to 31-13 as a pro and 24-12 in the UFC. The veteran is now on a two-fight winning streak after scoring a TKO win over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos last time out.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jake Matthews Neil Magny UFC

Related

Jimmy Crute, UFC Perth, Bonus, UFC

UFC Perth Bonus Report: Jimmy Crute one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, UFC Perth, Pros react, UFC
dominick reyes

Pros react after Carlos Ulberg KO's Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Perth event was headlined by a key light heavyweight matchup featuring Carlos Ulberg taking on Dominick Reyes.

Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, UFC Perth, KO, Results, UFC
dominick reyes

UFC Perth Results: Carlos Ulberg KO's Dominick Reyes (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the light heavyweight main event between Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg.

Jimmy Crute
UFC

UFC Perth Results: Jimmy Crute submits Ivan Erslan (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the light heavyweight co-main event between Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan.

Wanderlei Silva, UFC, KO, PRIDE
Wanderlei Silva

Video | Wanderlei Silva brutally KO'd during post-fight brawl at Spaten Fight Night 2

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

Former PRIDE champion and MMA legend Wanderlei Silva was knocked out cold during a wild post-fight brawl this evening.

Neil Magny, UFC Perth, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Neil Magny submits Jake Matthews at UFC Perth

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
Neil Magny
Neil Magny

UFC Perth Results: Neil Magny stops Jake Matthews (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny.

Navajo Stirling, UFC Perth, Results, UFC
Rodolfo Bellato

UFC Perth Results: Navajo Stirling defeats Rodolfo Bellato (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the featured prelim between Navajo Stirling and Rodolfo Bellato.

UFC Perth, Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, Results, UFC
dominick reyes

UFC Perth: ‘Ulberg vs. Reyes’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

The Octagon returns to Australia for tonight’s UFC Perth event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev is more intrigued by UFC Perth headliner than key UFC 320 bout

Dylan Bowker - September 26, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev lords over the UFC light heavyweight division, and while his next challenger is locked in, he does have a clear interest in a pair of upcoming high-stakes clashes at 205 pounds. Ankalaev will defend his belt against the man he claimed it from, Alex Pereira, in the headliner of UFC 320 on October 4th.