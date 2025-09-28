Pros react after Carlos Ulberg KO’s Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth

Tonight’s UFC Perth event was headlined by a key light heavyweight matchup featuring Carlos Ulberg taking on Dominick Reyes.

Reyes (15-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming by way of first-round knockout again Nikita Krylov (see that here). Prior to that triumph, ‘The Devastator’ was coming off a TKO victory over fellow former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (13-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating former Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder Jan Blachowicz by way of unanimous decision this past March. Prior to that victory, ‘Black Jag’ had defeated Volkan Oezdemir, also by decision.

Tonight’s UFC Perth main event proved to be a coming out party for Carlos Ulberg. After outstriking his opponent in the early going, ‘Black Jag’ was able to connect with a check right hook in the final minute which sent Dominick Reyes crashing to the canvas. From there, Ulberg followed up with a huge right hand on the ground that sent ‘The Devastator’ into the shadow realm. It was a statement win for Ulberg, one which now has many fans and analysts calling for him to receive a title shot next time out.

Official UFC Perth Results: Carlos Ulberg def. Dominick Reyes via KO (punch) at 4:27 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ulberg vs. Reyes’ below:

Carlos Ulberg vs the winner of Ankalaev/Pereira. Book it #UFCPerth 🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 28, 2025

Holy FUCK Ulberg. Slept em — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 28, 2025

Ulberg with the check hook puts Reyes away in the first. Next stop needs to be a title shot. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2025

Fuck that timing and speed was to much congrats to Ulberg sheesh — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 28, 2025

Pretty cool of Carlos Ulberg to make sure he gave Dominick Reyes a verbal nod in post-fight interview. Said Reyes' career comeback inspired him and encouraged the crowd not to count him out #UFCPerth — Nolan King (@mma_kings) September 28, 2025

Who would you like to see Carlos Ulberg fight next following his knockout victory over Dominick Reyes this evening in Australia?